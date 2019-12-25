Cardi B view without makeup and colorful wig in new photos: some say that Offset's wife is unrecognizable, while others claim that it is a natural beauty

Cardi B has decided to go completely natural and has shown her appearance without makeup, attracting a lot of attention from her fans and even from some external commentators.

And although some rushed to ridicule the rapper, others defended her more, claiming that she was brave to show what was beneath the surface, and that she was willing to make it clear that she was proud of her body and her appearance, regardless of the circumstances.

The mother of one of them wore a tight, low cut blue dress, which added even more to the comments that most people sent her, and it seems that Cardi B, intentionally or not, has caused a stir.

@iamcardib wow you look so beautiful without makeup and you look like one of the warriors of Africa keep it up …… Nigeria pic.twitter.com/npgodpCclx – Gareth (@gareth_sunday) December 24, 2019

Some have pointed out that it seems that he has a different age without makeup, while others have been more positive about his appearance and have shared good thoughts with the rapper.

Whew Lord Cardi B looks like a mess without makeup! 🤣 pic.twitter.com/E9ZeANiZpk – ♈️ Handwriting of God ✍🏽🙏🏽 (@j_ladrae) December 23, 2019

However, it does not appear that she is planning to be disturbed by either side of the comment factory, since Cardi B has made it clear that she is her own person and will not let the opinions of others be defined.

My bihh well asf with and without makeup Tuh @iamcardib pic.twitter.com/IMQFMHhP1U – jusscallmi_kiki (@jusscallmi_kiki) December 24, 2019

On the contrary, he has made several movements that have made his position even stronger over the years, and has not allowed anyone to mess with it in this regard.

Cardi said fashion: "I could shake my $ s, I could be the dumbest person in the world, I could fight tomorrow, but I'm still a great mother." All the time, I am thinking about my son. I'm shaking my $ s, but at the same time I'm doing business, I'm talking on the phone with my business manager saying, make sure a percentage of my check goes to my child's confidence. I give a lot of love to my daughter and I am preparing her for the future. I want to tell you that many of the things I have done in life, no matter what I did, knowing that I wanted to have children made me try harder to ensure a good future for my children. "

And for this purpose, he has received many positive comments from all directions, and has been a dominant force of attraction for his fans.



