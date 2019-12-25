Cardi B shares the secret of NSFW for her shiny skin

WENN / Instar

In other news, the creator of hits & # 39; Bodak Yellow & # 39; He has surprised his sister Hennessy with a new Mercedes G63 2020, estimated at $ 250,000, for his birthday.

Cardi B You don't have to go far to get the best treatment for your skin, or at least that's what she says. The Bronx woman, who is often sincere about her sex life, recently shared her NSFW skin care routine that involves her husband Make up for.

On Tuesday, December 24, a fan asked the raptor "I Like It" the secret of his shiny skin. "Leave the skincare routine," said the fan on Twitter along with images of the 27-year-old star looking flawless without makeup. Cardi simply responded with "C * M".

Cardi B shares the NSFW secret of her shiny skin.

In other news, Cardi has shown how generous she is as a sister. The mother of one of them recently gave her younger sister Hennessy a new car, the Mercedes G63 2020, which is estimated at $ 250,000, on her 27th birthday.

In a video he posted on his Instagram page, Hennessy seemed to be waking up from sleep, dressed in a bathrobe and tying his hair as he left the house to see what he was waiting outside. She couldn't hide her surprise, shouting "Oh my God!" Many times, when he saw the car parked on the side of the street.

Earlier this month, Cardi also surprised her husband Offset with a refrigerator stocked with $ 500,000 in cash, a gift that was criticized by some of his fans when considering the Migos Star's adventure story and the latest accusation of cheating against him.

Leaving aside the accusation of cheating that they have denied, the couple has bought an expensive Christmas gift. They just bought a new house in Atlanta on Christmas Eve, after two years of searching for houses.

When taking a tour of the mansion, the Grammy-winning artist shared in the legend of the Instagram video: "It has been a roller coaster. The houses that @offsetyrn liked always had a room that I did not like and we could not [ okay] and a couple of houses that I liked @offsetyrn said NO because the areas they were [were not] are good. "

He added: "We even thought about building a house but with a family that is a bit complicated." Their search finally ended after they saw the villa chateauesque with rounded arches of Spanish colonial style, an Olympic-size pool, a huge garage and a shooting range.