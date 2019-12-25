Cardi B and Offset present their new $ 21 million mansion in Atlanta! (Photos)

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Rappers Cardi B and Offset gave a nice gift this Christmas, the couple bought a new $ 21 million mansion in Atlanta.

The couple told fans on Christmas Eve that they closed their first house together,

The couple looked as happy as ever, since Cardi shared several clips of his new mansion in IG. She told fans that the couple had been looking for years and finally closed at home today.

His mansion is 20,000 feet and has an indoor basketball court and an indoor shooting range. It is huge, and in one of the safest gated communities in the city.

"Closing time. @offsetyrn and I have been looking for houses for the last 2 years with our real estate agent @b_luxurious. It has been a roller coaster! The houses that @offsetyrn liked always had a room that I didn't like and that we couldn't remember 😩 and a couple of houses that I liked @offsetyrn said NO because the areas they were in were not good. a house but with a family that is a bit complicated. With the help of @b_luxurious and God, WE GET OUR HOUSE! "he wrote in IG.

