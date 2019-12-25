Boston Celtics rookie Tacko Fall conducts the Boston Pops concert hoiliday | NBA News

By Lisa Witt
Boston Celtics rookie Tacko Fall made his debut as a guest conductor during the famous festive concert of the Boston Pops orchestra.

The 7-foot-5-inch center took the stage to lead the orchestra in an interpretation of the song & # 39; Sleigh Ride & # 39; at the Symphony Hall in Boston on Monday night. Fall wore a custom-made, extra-large double tuxedo, size 48.

Fall used a cane that was handed to him by director Keith Lockhart, The Boston Globe reported. Lockhart wrote "Congratulations to Tacko!" on the stick in green marker.

Lockhart called Fall "the tallest person in directing the Boston Pops,quot; before inviting him on stage.

"Someone has come to the scene here and in a few months he has stolen everyone's hearts, not only for his athletic ability but also for the size of his spirit and the breadth of his smile," Lockhart said.

The audience applauded during Fall's performance as he walked around and moved his arms to the beat of the music.

