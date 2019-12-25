Bollywood Christmas releases in the last decade

Christmas is a festival that is not limited to certain countries or religions, but is celebrated throughout the world. It is a time when people take a break from their routine lives and spend quality time with their loved ones. Movies have always been an important source of entertainment in India. Then, during this festive season, filmmakers have treated fans with great releases that they can enjoy with family and friends. With the release of Good Newwz, we decided to compile a list of movies that hit theaters during this holiday season.

2019

Good newwz

Good Newwz is a comedy film with a star cast of Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The comedy drama revolves around a sperm mix in a hospital that takes place thanks to a common last name shared by two couples. The cast of the film has already excited people and the new concept means that the film almost guarantees a good start at the box office.

Dabangg 3

Over the years, Chulbul Panday has become an iconic Bollywood character. His peculiar nature and rude attitude has formed a deep bond with the audience. With Dabangg 3, Salman re-tuned his avatar. This time he faced face to face with the southern superstar of Kicchaa Sudeep. While the movie has only a few days at the box office, it has already earned a lot of money.

2018

Zero

The Jab Tak Hai Jaan trio of Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif had a meeting at Aanand L Rai’s Zero. In the movie, Shah Rukh Khan played an egocentric dwarf who understands the value of love in the crazy journey we witnessed in the movie. Although the film showed a lot of promise, a poor second half resulted in its failure at the box office.

2017

Tiger Zinda Hai

Tiger Zinda Hai was a sequel to the 2012 release of Ek Tha Tiger. Directed by Ali Abbas Zaffar, the movie started from where the first installment ended. Tiger (Salman Khan) and Zoya (Katrina Kaif), who have renounced their life as agents, return to the camp to save Indian nurses held hostage by a terrorist organization. The film became a great success at the box office with a total of collections worth Rs. Rs 300 million.

2016

Dangal

Dangal was a movie inspired by the Phogat family. Aamir Khan's character in the movie always dreamed of winning gold for India in wrestling. But, as he couldn't do it himself, he helps his two daughters to become world class fighters. Dangal holds the record for being the highest grossing Bollywood movie of all time.

2015

Bajirao Mastani

Bajirao Mastani was another Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie that featured Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The film also presented Priyanka Chopra in a lead role. Bajirao Mastani was a story of love and sacrifice that formed a deep connection with the public.

Dilwale

DIlwale brought one of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's most beloved Bollywood couples together on the screen. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film also starred Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in leading roles. The film was a story about two lovers who separated due to a misunderstanding but met thanks to their younger brothers. The film had a decent career at the box office.

2014

PK

PK was a movie based on an alien that comes to earth to study how we function as a society. He ends up losing the device necessary to return home and when he starts asking for help, he learns that God is someone who helps everyone. Then, he embarks on the search for God, but he realizes that people are misusing this faith for their own benefit. PK raised more than Rs 300 million at the box office.

2013

Doom 3

Dhoom 3 was the third installment of the Dhoom series, one of the most popular Bollywood franchises. The film conveyed the traditions of high speed chases, big robberies and unexpected turns. Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif joined Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra in the cat and mouse game this time.

2012

Dabangg 2

Dabangg 2 was the second installment of the Dabangg franchise with Salman Khan returning in his Chulbul avatar. In the movie, Prakash Raj put himself in the shoes of Sonu Sood as the villain. People really love Chulbul Pandey's character and that was also evident in the movie's box office collections.

2011

Don 2

While Don: The Chase Begins was an official remake of the original starring Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Farhan Akhtar decided to take the franchise forward with Don 2. The sequel revolved around Don (Shah Rukh Khan) and his plan to steal money Printing of plates of a bank in Germany.