Bollywood begins to appear at the Christmas party of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Bolywood's powerful couple, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, organized a Christmas party last night where they saw who Bollywood was. Every time Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have a party, a great participation can be expected and last night it was no different since we saw Bollywood celebrities such as Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Amrita Arora. in his best outfits for the party.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's good friend, Malaika Arora, also arrived looking hot with her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. Saif's children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, were also arrested at the party. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal lovebirds also joined in the fun.

