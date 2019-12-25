Ben Stokes prepares to train with England when his father moves to a "stable condition,quot; | Cricket News





Ben Stokes is expected to train with England on Christmas Day

Ben Stokes must train with England on Christmas day with his father, Ged, who moved to "stable condition,quot; in the hospital.

Ged entered the hospital in Johannesburg on Monday in a "critical condition,quot;, but has improved and is now stable, although he remains in intensive care.

Ben missed England's training on Christmas Eve to be next to his father's bed, but now he could play in the Boxing Day Test against South Africa at Centurion.

A statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said: "He (Ged) remains in intensive care, but has responded positively to treatment and is now in a stable condition.

"England will train today at SuperSport Park and Ben is expected to play a full role in practice before the first Test, which will begin Boxing Day."

"The Stokes family wishes to thank everyone for their support and in particular the doctors in South Africa for their care of Ged.

"The England and Wales Cricket Board continues to request that the media and the public respect the privacy of Ben and his family at this time."

0:58 Michael Atherton analyzes England's options for the first Test against South Africa if Stokes is not involved Michael Atherton analyzes England's options for the first Test against South Africa if Stokes is not involved

On Christmas Eve, England captain Joe Root said: "It puts things in perspective.

"We are here to play good and hard cricket, but it is important as a team that we want Ben and his family to have all the support they can get."

"I want to emphasize the importance of respecting your privacy. The most important thing is that we support him and his family. It is crucial that this happens first."

Chris Woakes has detected a disease error before the first test

Chris Woakes, Ollie Pope and Jack Leach are going to miss Christmas Day training with the disease virus that has swept the camp.

Jofra Archer and Stuart Broad, like Leach, stayed out of England's two warm-up games, but now they seem to have gotten rid of the virus before the first Test against Proteas.