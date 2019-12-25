Ben Stokes could play for England in the Boxing Day Test while the father moves to a "stable condition,quot; | Cricket News

Chris Woakes, Ollie Pope and Jack Leach miss practice before the Boxing Day Test due to illness





Ben Stokes trained with England on Christmas day

Ben Stokes could play for England in the Boxing Day Test against South Africa with his father, Ged, now in a "stable condition."

Ged was admitted to the Johannesburg hospital on Monday in a "critical condition,quot;, but has improved after responding to treatment, despite continuing intensive care.

S Africa vs England Live

Ben missed the practice of England on Christmas Eve to be next to his father's bed, but he trained on Christmas Day and now it seems he will play against South Africa in Centurion.

However, Chris Woakes, Ollie Pope and Jack Leach are doubts after being out of the Christmas day session due to illness.

A statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said: "He (Ged) remains in intensive care, but has responded positively to treatment and is now in a stable condition.

"The Stokes family wishes to thank everyone for their support and in particular the doctors in South Africa for their care of Ged.

"The England and Wales Cricket Board continues to request that the media and the public respect the privacy of Ben and his family at this time."

1:07 Michael Atherton says he would not be surprised at all to see England choose five sealers for the first Test against South Africa, which begins Boxing Day Michael Atherton says he would not be surprised at all to see England choose five sealers for the first Test against South Africa, which begins Boxing Day

Speaking about the problematic formation of England and the potential team, Sky Sports Cricket & # 39; s Michael Atherton said: "It has been disruptive, without guilt.

"Sometimes we are critical about England's lack of preparation with the itinerary, but this time they are events beyond its control."

"Pope is a bit more cautious than Woakes and Leach and, as they are bowlers, I would say they are less likely to play. England has coverage in the bowling department anyway."

0:59 The battle of bowlers, led by Kagiso Rabada against Jofra Archer, is a delicious prospect, says Mike Atherton The battle of bowlers, led by Kagiso Rabada against Jofra Archer, is a delicious prospect, says Mike Atherton

"I think England will be tempted to (play five bowlers). I don't especially like it, I must say it, but it's a bit necessary, a little short term."

"There is some logic behind this when considering statistics and results here at Centurion, which have been driven by sealers."

Watch the first test between South Africa and England, at SuperSport Park in Centurion, live from 7 am Boxing Day at Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event.