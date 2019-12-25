Baba killer, dead birds, a map erased: the dirty secrets of European agricultural subsidies By Matt Apuzzo, Selam Gebrekidan, Agustin Armendariz and Jin Wu

In the spring of 2017, a working group of environmentalists, academics and lobbyists from the European Union was having a technical discussion on organic farming practices when a map appeared on a higher screen. In an instant, the room froze.

A farm lobbyist objected. Officials murmured his disapproval.

The map juxtaposed pollution in northern Italy with subsidies from the European Union paid to farmers in the region. The overlap was undeniable and invited a fundamental question: is the European Union financing the environmental problems it is trying to solve?

The map was deleted from the group's final reports, attendees say. But using the economic models of the European Union, The New York Times created an approach that confirms what European officials did not want to see: the most heavily subsidized areas had the worst pollution.





U.S. Overlay nitrate pollution subsidies in Italy







More agricultural subsidies received

Sources: Regionalized Impact Modeling System for the Common Agricultural Policy (CAPRI); data extracted by Torbjorn Jansson of the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences

The leaders of the European Union boast of their ecological credentials, but in doing so they avoid an undeniable tension between the facts and the formulation of illusory policies. This month, European leaders set ambitious goals to combat climate change and save species from extinction. However, one of the biggest impediments is the $ 65 billion block farm subsidy program a year that is intended to support farmers.

Europe spends almost 40 percent of its budget on the program, and recent The Times research shows that it subscribes to undemocratic forces across the continent and is managed by officials who benefit from the payments. In response, the new European farm commissioner is investigating ways to adjust the system.

Agricultural subsidies have also had serious environmental consequences and have left marks across Europe. Decaying algae shed lethal gases to the beaches of northwestern France. Endangered bird populations threaten the balance of entire ecosystems. Greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture are on the rise.

And in the Baltic Sea, decades of agricultural runoff have helped create huge dead zones.

Every day, farms like this one in the province of Greater Poland produce waste, many of which end up in the soil along with an excess of fertilizer. Poland has more farmland than any other country that borders the Baltic Sea. Many of his large livestock farms receive subsidies from the European Union that encourage production. Many of Poland's waterways are contaminated by nitrates that is leached from the soil of nearby farms. These waterways feed on two large rivers: the Vistula Y Oder. The Vistula, the longest river in Poland, takes the nitrates north to the Baltic Sea. The presence of excess nitrogen and phosphorus in the Baltic Sea intensifies the growth of algae, whose blue and green flowers are so large that they can be seen from outer space. The decomposition of algae depletes the oxygen in the water at the bottom of the sea. Large expanses of the Baltic have become dead zones that cannot sustain life. Poland is not alone. Each red line shows a Waterway contaminated by nearby farms. European subsidies make the situation worse.

This month, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced a "green agreement,quot; to make Europe the first climate-neutral continent by 2050.

"This is the European moment of man on the moon," he said.

However, to reach that moon, Europe must pass through the farm, and for decades the powerful interests that benefit from the subsidy program have struggled to preserve the status quo.

The opposition is already gathering for the broader plan. Poland, which relies heavily on coal for energy, has chosen not to meet the deadline to be climate neutral.

European officials have said for years that "greening,quot; the agricultural bill would help reduce emissions, preserve grasslands and save wildlife, ignoring internal auditors who considered these efforts too vague and too modest. Years of scientific research and internal documents have demonstrated the failures of these reforms.

Phil Hogan, who until recently was the European agricultural commissioner, said many had considered ecologizing "the answer to all our prayers."

"Now we know it hasn't worked," said Hogan.

The question now is whether European policy makers are prepared to face contradictions in the agricultural program, or if they will hide them from public view, as happened with the map removed in 2017.

"That map read:‘ There is a problem. Let's see how to solve the problem, "said Faustine Bas-Defossez, an environmental activist who, on behalf of the European Environmental Office, attended the meeting at which the map was presented. "But they didn't want to talk about it."

To assess the growing biodiversity crisis in Europe, look at the gray partridge. If you can find one.

The thick and shy bird of farmland is what scientists call an indicator species, a sign of a healthy balance between humanity and nature. If the partridge population decreased, say, 20 percent, scientists would be alarmed.

However, in less than three decades, the partridge population in the Netherlands has fallen more than 90 percent. Britain has experienced similar declines.





Birds missing in the Netherlands







The agricultural subsidies were introduced in 1962. The populations of both species have been reduced to less than 2,000. Agricultural subsidies were introduced in 1962 The populations of both species have been reduced to less than 2,000.

Sources: Water and Wetland Research Institute, Radboud University; Getty Images | Note: Bird populations before 1990 were estimated in 1950 and 1975.

"We are talking about a collapse," said Frans van Alebeek, an ecologist at BirdLife Netherlands, a wildlife protection group. “There are inflection points in ecology, where entire systems suddenly collapse. I don't know how much more we can get. "

Today, European farms are deployed on the horizon like carpets. But the vast beauty is deceiving. Butterflies are fading and insects are dying, threatening to unravel the food web that sustains life.

The partridges were once ubiquitous, nesting in high hedges where the chicks fed on seeds and insects. But for years, farmers have cleared more land to maximize profits and qualify for more subsidies, replacing hedges, flowers and tall grass with crops. Intensive use of fertilizers and pesticides has worsened soil contamination, leaving partridges and other birds without food.













Gray herons on a farm in the Dutch town of Almkerk, where environmentalists are conducting an experiment to try to recover wildlife.Andrea Mantovani for The New York Times













Frans van Alebeek, ecologist at BirdLife Netherlands. He and his colleagues rent small farmland in one of the most intensive agricultural regions of the Netherlands, and add hedges, flowers and other characteristics.Andrea Mantovani for The New York Times

European Union officials have known for almost two decades the serious consequences of agricultural policy on wildlife. In 2004, the scientists published two reports that blamed agricultural subsidies for declining bird populations and "serious adverse effects on agricultural land biodiversity."

The internal reports were equally bleak. A 2004 document predicted that wildlife on agricultural land would decrease once new members of the European Union were eligible for subsidies. Studies have shown that these predictions are correct.

Since then, conservation efforts have been diluted repeatedly. In 2006, most European Union countries passed a land law that could have benefited wildlife. But Britain, France and Germany led a minority coalition to block it.

In 2011, the European bloc established the objective of stopping and reversing the decline of species by 2020. To that end, European officials approved a policy that requires farmers to reserve small plots for grasslands or hedges.

But under lobbyists' pressure, the law was amended to allow farmers to grow certain crops on these plots. Scientists say that this vacuum has disemboweled politics, because farmers continued to harvest conservation land, but European officials emphasized the potential of the policy and hailed it as a success.













“Imagine being a bird here. Imagine being a butterfly here, ”said Mr. van Alebeek. “There is no food for you. No coverage ".Andrea Mantovani for The New York Times

"In theory, a lot has been achieved," said Ann van Doorn, an ecologist at the University of Wageningen in the Netherlands, who has documented the links between agricultural subsidies and the decline in local life of birds and insects. "Actually, it's very disappointing."

Some experiments offer hope.

On the agricultural plains, Mr. van Alebeek, the Dutch ecologist, is working with colleagues and local government officials to rent small portions of farmland in North Brabant, one of the most intensive agricultural regions in the Netherlands. Add hedges, flowers and other characteristics.

In summer, these farms are distinguished by the colors and textures that break the monotony of row crops. In winter, the most notable difference is birds. Crows, pheasants, pigeons and seagulls throw themselves in the sky or peck the hedges.

Partridge populations on these farms have stabilized greatly, van Alebeek said, while the life of insects has increased significantly.

He said that it would take little of the agricultural budget to institute such changes throughout Europe. Even so, the European Union is expected to be well below its biodiversity objectives next year.

His own report card recently found "no significant progress."

At the end of last year, European officials proposed to devote 25 percent of future budgets to fight climate change, demonstrating their ambition to become a green superpower.

That could have forced a serious reconsideration of agricultural subsidies that environmentalists say are the most harmful to the environment.

But things are not as they seem.













A pig farm in Brittany, France.Andrea Mantovani for The New York Times













A farmer spreads manure in a field in Poland in October.Laetitia Vancon for The New York Times

European officials have drafted the agricultural bill to automatically label a portion of the subsidies as addressing climate change. Auditors have criticized this accounting as unsound and unrealistic.

European leaders defend their methods, but environmentalists call it "green washing,quot; to avoid politically difficult changes.

What is undeniable is that greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture are increasing, reversing years of falls, according to data from the European Union.

Agriculture accounts for about 10 percent of greenhouse gas emissions in Europe. A significant part of the emissions comes from farm animals that digest their food and cast methane, a potent greenhouse gas. Fertilizers contribute by releasing nitrous oxide. And decomposing manure releases methane and ammonia.





Greenhouse gas emissions in Europe







Agricultural emissions have increased since 2012, reversing years of falls. Agricultural emissions have increased since 2012, reversing years of falls.

Source: European Union annual greenhouse gas inventory 1990–2017 and inventory report 2019, European Environment Agency.

Some subsidies, such as those that directly support livestock, are making things worse, according to a report prepared for the European Commission. He said it was unlikely that environmental measures in the agricultural law would significantly reduce emissions.

This echoed a condemnatory progress report published this month that showed that the European Union will likely lose its emission targets by 2050.

"Time is running out to give credible answers to double the trend," said the European Environment Agency.













Subkowy, an agricultural village in northern Poland. The entire country was designated a "nitrate vulnerable,quot; zone last year.Laetitia Vancon for The New York Times













The estuary of the Vistula river in Poland that connects with the Baltic Sea.Laetitia Vancon for The New York Times

Countries trying to reduce agricultural emissions face fierce resistance. This year, Dutch lawmakers proposed to halve the amount of livestock to reduce emissions. Farmers responded by clogging the streets of The Hague with tractors, creating what some described as the worst rush hour in Dutch history.

"This is the reality in which we live and where decisions are made," said Janez Potocnik, the former European environmental commissioner who pressed unsuccessfully for stricter restrictions on methane and other pollutants. "I tried to make changes, and they always told me:" You can't do this. "

Pierre Philippe's fight began when people and animals began to die on the beaches of northwestern France.

A man's body was taken from a pile of green slime. A rider was discovered unconscious next to his dead horse. A beach worker went into a coma and a runner collapsed fatally.

The reason seemed obvious to Dr. Philippe, an emergency room doctor. Every summer, the algae cover the beaches of Brittany with bright green slime. As it decomposes, it emits hydrogen sulfide, a toxic gas that can kill in seconds.

Dr. Philippe tried for years to persuade government health officials to recognize the threat, or even discuss it. They rejected. "If they recognize the problem, they also indirectly admit responsibility," he said. "And they know it."

That is because talking about algae means talking about agriculture.













The daily collection of green algae from a closed beach in Brittany in July.Andrea Mantovani for The New York Times













Andre Ollivro recalls asking local health authorities about algae more than a decade ago.Andrea Mantovani for The New York Times

Brittany produces more than half of France's pork and a quarter of its dairy cattle. Cattle manure extends over wheat and corn fields, which exist almost exclusively to feed the animals. That has left Britain with the highest nitrogen concentration in France.

These nitrates are food for green algae: runoff from regional farms contaminates seawater and contributes to the proliferation of increasingly large algae.

Andre Ollivro, owner of a cabin by the bay, remembers asking health officials about this more than a decade ago. "The children played near the seaweed and got sick," said Ollivro, 74. "They were dizzy, nauseous." Soon, the rotting heaps were so high that they blocked access to the beach.

Government officials told him that he and his neighbors were to blame. "They said it was from washing machines, laundry phosphates," he said.

Edwige Kerbouriou, a representative of the agricultural chamber of Brittany, acknowledged that, for years, officials and farmers did not accept any link between agricultural practices and the green fish that was washed ashore.

Years of political demands and pressures have forced legislators and industry leaders to recognize the connection. Stricter nitrate laws have forced changes in fertilization practices, and nitrate runoff has decreased. But pollution levels remain high, and most of the bays in the region are not on track to meet environmental goals, authorities said.













In Brittany, demands and political pressure have forced legislators and industry leaders to recognize the link between agriculture and toxic algae.Andrea Mantovani for The New York Times













André Pochon, a farmer who witnessed the agricultural development of Brittany, initiated a request for sustainable agriculture approaches.Andrea Mantovani for The New York Times

European environmental authorities say that addressing nitrate pollution will likely require farmers to make new investments and accept lower production levels. Farmers have said they will not accept regulations that reduce their profits.

For now, officials in Brittany send backhoes to transport the algae before they rot and become toxic. And when the problem becomes overwhelming, as happened during a particularly bad summer this year, officials close the beaches and place warning signs.

One morning in November, Daniel Rak, a dizzy oceanographer, observed his colleagues in the research boat. Oceania He lowered cameras and a sensor to the floor of the Baltic Sea.

When the instruments reappeared, Mr. Rak went into an on-board laboratory and confirmed his suspicions: the seabed did not have enough oxygen to sustain life. His ship was in a dead zone.

The cameras revealed an arid landscape. There were no worms, clams or mollusks.

"Everyone needs oxygen, and they are gone," he said.

The underwater chambers revealed the arid landscape in parts of the Baltic Sea. Only bacterial colonies can survive there without oxygen.Kajetan Deja, Institute of Oceanology of the Polish Academy of Sciences.

The underwater chambers reveal the arid landscape in parts of the Baltic Sea. Only bacterial colonies can survive here with little oxygen.Kajetan Deja, Institute of Oceanology of the Polish Academy of Sciences.

The only signs of life were colonies of light. Bacteria that thrive without oxygen. A ball of seafloor smelled like a thousand rotten eggs.

The Baltic, often compared to a bathtub with stale water, is one of the most polluted seas in the world. Things were worse in the 1970s when cities like St. Petersburg, Russia, threw their wastewater directly into it. Even so, the concentration of nitrogen and phosphorus in some sea basins has increased in recent years.

According to the European Environment Agency, it may be almost 200 years before parts of the Baltic Sea are restored to a healthy state.

Poland, the largest polluter in the Baltic, is also the fifth largest recipient of European subsidy money, after France, Spain, Germany and Italy. Polish officials deny any correlation, and the country's vice minister of agriculture, Ryszard Zarudzki, said the subsidies "impose a legal obligation on farmers to comply with environmental standards."

Six years ago, the European Commission brought Poland to court, saying it was not doing enough to limit nitrate contamination. Polish authorities say the country is unfairly pointed out and say it uses less fertilizer per acre than richer nations like Denmark and Sweden.













The estuary of the Kacza river in the Baltic Sea near Gdansk, Poland.Andrea Mantovani for The New York Times













Kajetan Deja operates an underwater camera aboard the Oceania research vessel.Andrea Mantovani for The New York Times

But more recently, the Polish government began to take action. Last year, the government declared the entire country an area "vulnerable to nitrates,quot; and acknowledged that the farms were polluting Poland's water.

A new directive limits the amount of fertilizers that farmers can use and when they can use it. Farmers must now store manure and slurry in leak-proof silos during the middle of the year.

The new policies have not impressed farmers in the province of Greater Poland, which has a large number of livestock farms. Several criticized the requirements as bureaucratic intrusions from Brussels, and a plot to undermine Poland's competitive advantage.

"I think we surprised Brussels, because we were supposed to be consumers and not producers," said Elzbieta Bagrowska, a 60-year-old farmer who raises dairy cows and fears the new rules will reduce Poland's production. "You can take the Poles to eat Argentine meat and drink Irish milk," he said.

For decades, the European Union wanted to produce more and more food and profits. Today, he wants to encourage environmental reform. Until now, doing both at the same time has proved impossible.

"If you are rewarded for destroying the environment, you will destroy it," said Potocnik, the former European environmental commissioner. "Because why the hell not."



