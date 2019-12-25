Arundhati Roy: Protests over Indian citizenship law give me hope | India News

New Delhi, India – Mass protests have taken over parts of India over a controversial citizenship law that the country's 200 million Muslims fear will marginalize them.

The Law on the modification of citizenship (CAA) approved earlier this month gives citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, countries and Christians from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, but does not include the naturalization of Muslims.

At least 25 people have died while hundreds of thousands are concentrated in cities across the country against the law. Critics argue that it goes against the secular constitution of India.

But Prime Minister Narendra Modi, of the right-wing Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party, has defended the law, calling it a humanitarian gesture.

The law follows the publication of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state of Assam, in northeastern India, in August, which excluded nearly two million people, approximately half Hindu and half Muslim, from the official list of citizens, which increases the fear that they may be stateless. .

On Tuesday, the federal cabinet of India approved funds for a census and a population survey that many fear could be used to build a controversial citizen registry.

Acclaimed writer and activist Arundhati Roy joined the protest in New Delhi on Wednesday, urging the Indians to protect each other and protect against any oppression by the Indian police and security forces.

Al Jazeera spoke with Roy about the implications of the new law and why he still has hopes.

Al Jazeera: I know you have high hopes for this moment in India. Why is that?

Arundhati Roy: I am hopeful because this movement intellectually understands and emotionally and passionately understands the horror of this Hindutva program that Modi, BJP, RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, a Hindu supremacist organization) have been selling for so many years and, of course, in power since 2014.

They only have this as the only answer to each problem: economic, social, educational, whatever it is. The idea is to increase hate.

And suddenly the young people say "I'm sorry, we're not buying this." And that is why I have hopes.

Al Jazeera: Do you think the protests we are seeing from young people across the country will make a difference? Because as these protests occur, the government approved funds for the National Population Registry (NPR), which many people see as a precursor to the NRC.

Roy: It is a precursor. It is the database. They will go through whatever they may go through. They will fulfill every part of their agenda. And they will shed blood.

And people are already killing people across the state of Uttar Pradesh because that's where they have the cruelest prime minister, acting in conjunction with the central government.

But they are losing power in all other states. So only a few years ago they were in power in so many separate states, and now they have power in only three or four states.

Ten leading ministers have already said they will not allow the National Registry of Citizens. They will not allow the NPR, which is the smooth entry into this. I think people still have to understand that this is a very dangerous thing.

But I think there is still a possibility. If there was ever an opportunity, this is the opportunity to stop them.

Al Jazeera: Do you think the Supreme Court will stop them when they hear dozens of petitions against the CAA next month?

Roy: I do not know. I don't have much hope there. Look what happened with Assam.

They continued with the national registry while the Supreme Court is still hearing the case about whether it is constitutional or not.

Then all the damage is done. The Supreme Court continues to move forward and away. And the horror that has been unleashed in the people of Assam because of this few people in India know it.

So I just hope it takes much more than the Supreme Court. Until now, the Supreme Court has not stood in the way of government on any of its agendas. I hope so, but I don't have much hope.