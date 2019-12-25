Antonio Brown sues Chelsie Kyriss for not leaving his home

Instagram

The former Pittsburgh Steelers player has filed legal documents, claiming that his baby mom refuses to leave his home after he was given an eviction notice.

Antonio Brown He has no mercy on his baby mom Chelsie Kyriss. After slapping her with an eviction notice, the footballer who is currently unemployed, reportedly hits his ex with a lawsuit for refusing to leave his home.

According to TMZ, the 31-year-old open receiver has filed legal documents in Florida, claiming that Chelsie is a guest in his home and is ignoring his notice of vacating his property in Fort Lauderdale. According to the eviction notice that Antonio previously showed on Instagram, Chelsie had until Wednesday, December 18 to evict the place and remove all his personal belongings from the house.

Antonio and Chelsie, who share three children together, have had a public and unpleasant separation after he cast her shadow online. "No more white woman 2020," he posted on Twitter on Thursday, December 12. In declaring the end of their relationship, he added in a separate post: "Chelsie Kyriss is not a mine just for Baby Mama 3, so we clarify @Google! !!"

Chelsie then struck back threatening to expose his secrets. "Oh, these are the games we want to play! I have photos to end your whole life," he wrote on Instagram Stories. He also accused the athlete of "being a victim", saying: "If only the world knew the TRUTH about you."

Later, Antonio was enraged with Chelsie for showing up at his house with several policemen to collect his things. He reportedly wanted to get some clothes from Antonio's house, but he felt he might be insecure. At one point, the NFL star asked the police to take the key to his car while pointing to the vehicle that blocked his entrance.

Antonio and Chelsie have been in an intermittent relationship for years. The relationship reportedly broke down after New England Patriots released the athlete after accusations of sexual assault against him.