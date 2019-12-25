Anthony Joshua approached to fight in Congo, Africa | Boxing News

















Anthony Joshua looks back on a year full of events and tells us how a heavyweight world champion spends his Christmas day

Anthony Joshua has been approached to fight in the African nation that organized the Rumble in the Jungle.

The Democratic Republic of Congo, then called Zaire in 1974 when Muhammad Ali's drug rope tactics surpassed George Foreman in a legendary fight for the heavyweight title, now he wants to organize a Joshua fight.

"(Promoter Eddie Hearn) is exploring an option in (Congo). There has been a focus," Joshua manager Freddie Cunningham told Sky Sports.

Joshua has proudly talked about his Nigerian heritage and a fight in Africa, following Ali's famous footsteps, is on his "wish list."

Ali beat Foreman in Rumble in the Jungle

"For the next fight, Africa is not the right time. But at some point he wants it 100 percent," Cunningham said.

Joshua's first two fights abroad came this year: the surprising loss of Andy Ruiz Jr in New York and the victory of the rematch in Saudi Arabia.

But the new Tottenham stadium in London has become a realistic place for Joshua's next fight.

7:24 Joshua looks at his next possible opponents after regaining his world titles Joshua looks at his next possible opponents after regaining his world titles

Promoter Eddie Hearn said earlier: "There are many options internationally, but he wants to return to the United Kingdom."

"(Tottenham) would be eager to do it and it would be a good stadium to do it in London."

Cunningham added: "Everything went so well in Saudi Arabia that they will want to stay informed. And there are always options in the UK: the Tottenham stadium is excellent and local where AJ grew up."

Kubrat Pulev leads the race to be Joshua's next opponent, although Oleksandr Usyk is also an option.