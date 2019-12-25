Anna Kendrick reveals her strange family Christmas traditions

Wenn

The actress of & # 39; Pitch Perfect & # 39; He reveals that he usually spends the annual holiday season at his family's home in Maine when he sees a football game with the sound off.

Up News Info –

Actress Anna Kendrick She is grateful that she has returned to her home in Maine for Christmas, because it means she will not miss a strange family tradition.

The "Perfect tone"Star, who plays Santa's daughter in a new Disney + movie"Noelle"She loves being at home during the holidays, because she can snuggle up to watch a football game with"The Nutcracker"like a strange soundtrack.

"I am very happy to be able to go home this year," he tells Parade. "We do something strange. We watch football with the Nutcracker on. We turn off the sound of football and play The Nutcracker. It occasionally lines up perfectly. I encourage you to do it; it's a lot of fun."

She also insists on looking "The Muppets Christmas Tale", adding," It's so sweet. "

Christmas arrived early for the festive Anna when she realized a dream with "Noelle".

"I always wanted to make a Christmas movie; it has definitely always been a list of things to do," she says.Good morning america"." And if you're going to make a Christmas movie, do it with Disney … They built, like, a North Pole and you have to skate on ice everywhere … It's magical, beautiful. "