The former Fifth Harmony singer hopes someone will give her a couple of tickets to one of Elton John's concerts as her best Christmas gift for 2019.

Pop star Ally brooke hope you will find a couple of Elton John Concert tickets under his Christmas tree so he can see it in concert before he retires from the tour.

Successful creator "Rocket Man" is preparing to turn his back on life on the road after his ongoing trip "Farewell Yellow Brick Road", and attending one of the shows is at the top of the list of Ally's wishes.

"My last gift this year would be tickets to see Elton John," he told the Six Style page of the New York Post.

If your Christmas wish comes true, you will easily beat one of the first Fifth Harmony previous gifts from the singer, even if it turned out to be very practical.

"One of the strangest and most useful holiday gifts I've received was a toothbrush," said the 26-year-old. "Strange, right?"

When it comes to her own Christmas shopping, Ally prefers to give her loved ones fashion and beauty products, although she also makes sure to stock up on elegant candles.

"You can never have too many!" she teased.