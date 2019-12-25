All the details of the annual Kardashian Christmas party

Christmas with the Kardashians never disappoints. And this year was no exception.
For the annual family holiday celebration, organize Kourtney Kardashian He spared no expense, decorating the halls with white lights and red Easter flowers and bringing real-life elves on shelves, toy soldiers and, of course, Santa Claus.
"It was very festive," a source tells E! News. "They had a Beignet box, a cookie stand and a cocktail bay for guests to mix and tour the main dining room."
"Tables were set for people to sit down, but most people made their way around the buffet of various foods and were grabbing dishes and mixing," the source adds. "There was a variety of beef, chicken, mashed potatoes, grilled vegetables, various salads and desserts."
The guest list was equally full. Party goers included Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, Sofia Richie, Scott Disick, Tristan Thompson, Travis scott, Younes Bendjima. Even Rob kardashianHe made a rare appearance.
"He definitely lost a little weight and looked thinner on his face," the source adds. "Rob was in a very good mood and seemed happy to be there. He was mixing with friends and was even on the dance floor talking with his sisters. He tried to be discreet for most of the night. Kris was excited to see him and gave a big hug. "
The sweetest surprise, however, was a performance of nothing less than Sia, who added a festive touch to her characteristic wig, killing her red and green. "Kardashian-Jenner girls love Sia," the source explains. "All the girls danced together. Kylie and Khloe danced more together on the floor, having a lot of fun. They were rocking at Sia's Cheap Thrills."
However, that was only the beginning of musical acts. After Sia, Kanye westThe Sunday service choir took the stage. "His face lit up and he was very excited about his performance," says the source. "Kim delivered a sweet speech beforehand, saying that Kanye has worked in this choir for a while and that he has worked hard and is very proud of it."
And while Scott and Sofia packed in the PDA: "Sofia never left her side," the insider adds: former friends Kylie and Travis made sure their daughter Stormi He was having the best moment of his life.
"They took turns holding Stormi and everyone danced together with the music having fun," explains the source. "Kylie invited Travis and made it clear that she really wanted Stormi to see her mother and father together to celebrate the holidays and was excited that Travis made the effort. She is still a very important part of the family."
The same can be said of Kourtney & # 39; s on, off love Younes, who was with her all night.
"They were talking while they were in a group of friends and there was no excessive PDA," reveals the source. "Kourtney was excited to see Younes. She gave him a big hug and had a smile on her face. Younes was definitely flirting with Kourtney and captivated by her."
Keep scrolling through every image of the extravagant party!
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster
"The most wonderful time of the year," writes Kylie on Instagram.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster
The two are twinning in custom-made Ralph & Russo dresses.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner
Kylie combines her dress with an emerald and diamond choker.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
welcome
Rows and rows of easter flowers and candles adorn the entrance to Kourtney KardashianThe House of
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Christmas carols
Christmas carols greet guests in Kourtney KardashianThe House of
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Khloe Kardashian
Instagram / Sofia Richie
Scott Disick
Kourtney Kardashianex and Sofia RichieThe groom prepares for the party.
Instagram / Sofia Richie
Sofia Richie
The model and Scott DisickThe bride takes a mirror selfie before the party.
Instagram / Sofia Richie
Sofia Richie
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner
The reality star shows its glamorous appearance.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner
Kylie takes a selfie video.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Sunday Service Choir
Kanye westThe choir of your Sunday service acts, of course.
Instagram / Tristan Thompson
Tristan Thompson
Khloe KardashianThe former joins the celebrations, sharing a serious photo of the photo booth.
Sia
The superstar gives a festive twist to her characteristic wig, playing "Chandelier,quot; from inside a real-sized doll box.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Rob kardashian
The best gift of all! Kardashian's only brother makes a rare appearance.
Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Penelope Disick and Kourtney Kardashian
The mother-daughter duo sleds In a photo with toy soldiers.
Twitter / Kathy Griffin
Kim Kardashian and Kathy Griffin
"She's going to kill me," the comedian jokes after posting a photo where Kim isn't looking at the camera.
Instagram / Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner
The model, dressed in a red and black dress, takes some selfies before leading the celebration.
keeping up with the Kardashians Spring 2020 returns, only at E!
%MINIFYHTML3e33b4694a40de1a16b6addba10b9a9f13%