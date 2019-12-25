All the details of the annual Kardashian Christmas party

Christmas with the Kardashians never disappoints. And this year was no exception.

For the annual family holiday celebration, organize Kourtney Kardashian He spared no expense, decorating the halls with white lights and red Easter flowers and bringing real-life elves on shelves, toy soldiers and, of course, Santa Claus.

"It was very festive," a source tells E! News. "They had a Beignet box, a cookie stand and a cocktail bay for guests to mix and tour the main dining room."

"Tables were set for people to sit down, but most people made their way around the buffet of various foods and were grabbing dishes and mixing," the source adds. "There was a variety of beef, chicken, mashed potatoes, grilled vegetables, various salads and desserts."

The guest list was equally full. Party goers included Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, Sofia Richie, Scott Disick, Tristan Thompson, Travis scott, Younes Bendjima. Even Rob kardashianHe made a rare appearance.