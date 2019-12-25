Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor celebrate Christmas together

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

The Kapoors are known for their big family reunions, whether it's Holi, Diwali or Christmas. And today at Christmas, we take them out for Kunal Kapoor brunch like every year. The amazing duo of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt was seen at the party. They also clicked to attend the brunch Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Randir Kapoor and some other members of the Kapoor family. It was great to see Alia relaxing with Ranbir's family and the couple looked impressive with their respective outfits when they entered.

All celebrities happily posed for photos before heading to the big brunch and we couldn't help being amazed by the amount of beauty and talent in the family. Saif, the trio of Kareena and Taimur also turned their heads when the couple looked murderous with their elegant outfits, while baby T caught the attention of the parents as always with their beautiful expressions. Scroll through the images …




one/ 12

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt



Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt


two/ 12

Alia Bhatt



Randhir Kapoor


3/ 12

Randhir Kapoor



Randhir Kapoor


4 4/ 12

Randhir Kapoor



Rishi Kapoor


5 5/ 12

Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor



Saif Ali Khan


6 6/ 12

Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan



Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan


7 7/ 12

Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan



Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan


8/ 12

Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan



Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan


9 9/ 12

Kareena Kapoor Khan



Karisma Kapoor


10/ 12

Kiaan Raj Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Samiera Kapoor



Rhyme Jain


eleven/ 12

Rhyme Jain



Armaan Jain


12/ 12

Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra

Recommended for you

ajax-loader "class =" img-responsiveLoading the following article …

Recent Articles

ESPN journalist Edward Aschoff dies on his 34th birthday

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
The world of sports mourns the loss of one of their own.ESPN University Soccer Reporter Edward Aschoff He died Tuesday, on his 34th birthday....
Read more

The discovery of oil increases bets between Israel and Lebanon | Lebanon News

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
People in southern Lebanon fear another war between Israel and Hezbollah. In the last conflict in 2006, more than 1,000 Lebanese civilians died compared to...
Read more

Oscar Isaac loves the family Christmas traditions of his in-laws

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
WennThe actor of & # 39; Star Wars & # 39; He says spending the annual holiday season with his wife Elvira Lind and...
Read more

Republican Senator & # 39; disturbed & # 39; by McConnell's political trial comments | USA news

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
US Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski said she was "disturbed,quot; by the Senate leader's approach to working with the White House’s lawyer in President Donald...
Read more

Heiress Harris acts adorably cheeky while opening presents in Tiny's video – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more
©