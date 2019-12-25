Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor celebrate Christmas together

The Kapoors are known for their big family reunions, whether it's Holi, Diwali or Christmas. And today at Christmas, we take them out for Kunal Kapoor brunch like every year. The amazing duo of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt was seen at the party. They also clicked to attend the brunch Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Randir Kapoor and some other members of the Kapoor family. It was great to see Alia relaxing with Ranbir's family and the couple looked impressive with their respective outfits when they entered.

All celebrities happily posed for photos before heading to the big brunch and we couldn't help being amazed by the amount of beauty and talent in the family. Saif, the trio of Kareena and Taimur also turned their heads when the couple looked murderous with their elegant outfits, while baby T caught the attention of the parents as always with their beautiful expressions. Scroll through the images …