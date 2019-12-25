Ajay Devgn talks about his next historical drama after Tanhaji



Ajay Devgn will soon be seen on the big screen in director Om Raut's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The movie will bring together Ajay and his wife, Kajol, after a gap of nine long years. The film is a historical drama based on Subedar Taanaji Malusare, the military leader of the army of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who lost his life in battle at the Sinhagad Fort. Saif Ali Khan will be seen playing a negative role as Udaybhan Singh Rathod in the movie.

In a recent interview, Ajay talked about how he and the creators plan to turn this into a franchise called Unsung Warriors. "We had decided to create a franchise about anonymous warriors in our history. Om (Raut, director) came to me with this story of Tanaji Malusare. It was great to start our franchise. The idea is to get stories from the states. Heroes came, not just to other states of the country but also all over the world, "said Ajay, who will be seen as a historical warrior for the first time in Tanhaji.

In addition, he even revealed some names of the other warriors who have already shortlisted to take to the big screens below.

"We have shortlisted enough. But the next one will be based on King Suheldev, who defeated Mahmoud from the Ghazni army in Bahraich (in Uttar Pradesh today) in the eleventh century. Ghazni had razed the Temple of Somnath and after defeating him. His army. Suheldev rebuilt it. The film will be based on Amish Tripathi's book, which he is currently working on. We have met and discussed the film adaptation, "said Ajay.