Ahmed Gaid Salah: Thousands gather for the funeral of the army chief | News

The funeral of the powerful head of the Algerian army Ahmed Gaid Salah began on Wednesday when his remains arrived at the People's Palace, according to images shown on state television.

Thousands of Algerians gathered for the funeral procession of the country's powerful army chief, who fought for the independence of France when he was young and this year became the de facto leader of the country.

The wooden coffin containing the body of Gaid Salah, who died of a heart attack on Monday at age 79, was covered with a national flag and carried by officers.

The funeral procession converged on the palace, which was built in the 18th century for the Ottoman governors.

Born on January 13, 1940 in the eastern province of Batna, Gaid Saleh participated in the Algerian struggle against French colonial rule between November 1, 1954 and March 19, 1962.

After the independence of Algeria, he continued his career in the army, ascending to the rank of major general in 1993. In 1994, he was appointed commander of the ground forces of the army during the civil war of Algeria.

After the 2004 presidential elections, Gaid Saleh was appointed chief of staff of the army.

Salah became the de facto strong man in the country after the old president Abdelaziz Bouteflika was forced to resign from major street protests in April.

The interim military cabinet chief Said Chengriha attended the funeral, as did President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

Tebboune won the presidential elections on December 12 with 58.1 percent of the vote, but protesters rejected the poll as a ploy by Gaid Salah and other figures in the establishment to consolidate power.

After Abdelmadjid Tebboune was elected president, he took Gaed Salah to the stage where he swore before hugging him and presenting him with an order of merit.

Salah's body will be conducted through the center of Algiers and buried in a main cemetery after Wednesday's noon prayer.