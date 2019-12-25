Afghan official says Taliban kidnapped dozens of peace activists | News

Taliban fighters have kidnapped more than two dozen activists, whose convoy was going from town to town to demonstrate for peace, in the western province of Farah in Afghanistan, local officials said Wednesday.

Massoud Bakhtawar, deputy governor of Farah, said activists were traveling with six cars from Herat to neighboring Farah on Tuesday night when the Taliban stopped their convoy.

Bakhtawar said 27 activists were taken to an unknown place. Another official put the kidnapped number at 26.

Bismillah Watandost, member of the Popular peace movement group said that the activists had planned to travel to various parts of Farah to ask for peace and a ceasefire between the parties in conflict in Afghanistan.

He also said that the tribal elders of the province immediately began an effort to negotiate with the Taliban to free the kidnapped activists.

the Popular peace movement The group formed to protest violent attacks after a car bomb exploded in a sports stadium in the southern province of Helmand last year, killing 17 civilians and wounding another 50.

Since last year, activists have traveled to various parts of the country, often marching through areas controlled by the Taliban to demand peace and a ceasefire between the Taliban and the Afghan government.

The Taliban previously accused activists of being financed by the Kabul government, among others, what the group has denied.

The Taliban, fighting a West-backed Kabul government, now control more territory than at any other time since their government was overthrown by US-led forces in 2001.

The group was not immediately available for comment.

Tens of thousands of Afghan civilians, members of the security forces and 2,400 US military have been killed in fighting since 2001.

US officials have increased diplomatic efforts to reach a peace agreement with the Taliban and withdraw thousands of troops in exchange for security guarantees.