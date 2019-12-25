Afghan official says Taliban kidnapped 26 peace activists

KABUL, Afghanistan – The Taliban ambushed a peace convoy in western Afghanistan and kidnapped 26 activists who are members of a peace movement, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

The insurgents organized the ambush in the Bala Buluk district in Farah province on Tuesday. The Taliban forced the six-vehicle convoy to stop, then got into cars and took them and the activists to an unknown location, said Mohibullah Mohib, a spokesman for the provincial police.

According to Mr. Mohib, a police operation is being carried out to locate and release the activists whose convoy went from town to town to demonstrate for peace.

Bismillah Watandost of the Popular Peace Movement of Afghanistan, to which the activists belong, said that 27 of its members were kidnapped by the Taliban in Farah's assault. The different figures could not be reconciled immediately.