Afghan official says Taliban kidnapped 26 peace activists

By Matilda Coleman
KABUL, Afghanistan – The Taliban ambushed a peace convoy in western Afghanistan and kidnapped 26 activists who are members of a peace movement, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

The insurgents organized the ambush in the Bala Buluk district in Farah province on Tuesday. The Taliban forced the six-vehicle convoy to stop, then got into cars and took them and the activists to an unknown location, said Mohibullah Mohib, a spokesman for the provincial police.

According to Mr. Mohib, a police operation is being carried out to locate and release the activists whose convoy went from town to town to demonstrate for peace.

Bismillah Watandost of the Popular Peace Movement of Afghanistan, to which the activists belong, said that 27 of its members were kidnapped by the Taliban in Farah's assault. The different figures could not be reconciled immediately.

The Taliban, who have been active in Farah, have not claimed responsibility for the kidnappings. However, Mr. Watandost also said that the tribal elders of the province immediately began an effort to negotiate with the Taliban to free the kidnapped activists. He added that the telephone lines were down in the region, which made it difficult to communicate and obtain information about the area.

The Taliban today dominate or control almost half of Afghanistan and are at their strongest since US troops invaded in 2001. They continue to carry out almost daily attacks against Afghan and US forces, as well as government officials, even while holding talks peace. with an envoy from the United States charged with negotiating the end of the 18-year conflict, the longest war in the United States.

The latest demonstrations by activists of the Popular Peace Movement of Afghanistan began on Friday, first in the south of Helmand province, a Taliban heart.

In a similar series of peace demonstrations in October, the Taliban kidnapped six activists of the movement in the eastern province of Logar, but released them the same day.

