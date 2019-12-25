A 15-year-old girl leaves this heartbreaking suicide note! (Parents MUST read)

Yesterday, on Christmas Eve, a 15-year-old girl from London committed suicide. A local newspaper published his suicide note, with the consent of his family.

It's Christmas time, and studies show that most suicides take place during the holiday season.

Dear Mama,

I write this note with great regret, knowing the amount of pain it will cause.

Mom, I want you to know that I love you so much and that I will always love you. If you give me the opportunity to live again, I will still choose you as my mother and our family will continue to be my birthplace.

But unfortunately, I know there will be no such opportunity.

Mom, I didn't want to do this, but the circumstances beyond my control forced me to take the plunge.

I tried my best to get ahead, but my best effort was not good enough. I fought alone for about thirteen months until my strength failed me.

You and dad couldn't figure out what was going on and maybe I shouldn't blame you for that.

My only brother was very close to understanding what was happening, but it was too much for his young mind to understand.

Mom, I know that you and dad loved me and did everything possible to show me that, but I didn't feel loved.

You gave me more than I wanted, you took me to places that most of my classmates hadn't even heard of, but despite all this, my heart craved love.

I needed someone who loved me for what I was. I needed someone who could reach the depth of my soul and feel the emptiness there.

The material arrangements with which he spoiled me could not do that. And I was alone all the time, despite the fact that we laughed together and had the essentials as a family.

Then came the drop that filled the glass.

Your brother, Uncle Tony, who came to live with us, made me believe that I knew exactly what my soul longed for: company.

He chose to stay with me when you and Dad were too busy to notice my loneliness.

He tried to keep me company when I needed someone to talk to, but I only had gadgets and teddy bears as a company. I was tricked into trusting him and he hacked my nonsense. And he did it perfectly and deeply.

Mom, your brother raped me and used me as a sex toy for three whole years. I expected you or dad to notice, but none of you did.

When he left our house last year, he destroyed me because I grew up to fill the void of your presence with his dirty works. I couldn't complain because I was afraid of losing him, but when he finally left for Canada, the magnitude of the emptiness in me became too heavy for me to carry.

I struggled to forget those experiences, but I couldn't. My grades went down in school and you and dad quickly fixed a class teacher at home.

Mom, that unique act instead of helping me fed what will happen to me in a few minutes.

The teacher in the class you brought so much reminded me of Uncle Tony and, on several occasions, I wanted to grab him and make him fill the void that Tony's absence created in me.

Mom, I had to do this because I was alone. Did you ever imagine what I was doing in my room the whole time I was there alone? Couldn't you for once have done everything possible to spend time with me and talk?

There are many things that I would have liked to tell you, but I don't want to increase your pain, so let those other torments be buried with this unworthy body of mine.

Make sure my brother David doesn't get to the point where I am now.

Also, tell your friends and colleagues that they have children to discover what is happening with the beloved children before it is too late.

Many of the things that parents do in the name of showing love are not what the little ones need.

I would have left many hours before you can read this note.

But one happy thing is that David is still there with you. Transfer the love you had for me to him.

My bank details and the passwords of my phones and laptops are on the piece of paper that I dropped into the drawer of your dresser.

I miss you and it hurts to empty the contents of this bottle in my hand in my mouth, but I am forced to do it anyway.

Tell dad and David that I love them. Tell our pastor that I will miss his sermons and his long prayers. Tell my friends not to envy me.

Bye, Mom.