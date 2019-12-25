8 more cases against Harvey Weinstein being reviewed by the Los Angeles district attorney

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office is now reviewing eight cases against disgraced Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein according to D.A. spokesman Greg Risling.

Weinstein is scheduled to be tried next month in New York on charges of rape and sexual assault, and the D.A.'s office. He has received four cases from the Los Angeles Police Department and the Beverly Hills Police Department.

They have not yet decided whether Weinstein will face any charges with respect to those cases and must still decide whether to file charges in any of them. Two of the cases are quite recent.

Last week, the executive participated in an interview where he complained about being a "forgotten man."

"I feel like the forgotten man," he told the New York Post. "I made more films directed by women and women than any filmmaker, and I'm talking about 30 years ago. I'm not talking now when it's fashionable, I did it first. I was a pioneer."