8 more cases against Harvey Weinstein being reviewed by the Los Angeles district attorney

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office is now reviewing eight cases against disgraced Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein according to D.A. spokesman Greg Risling.

Weinstein is scheduled to be tried next month in New York on charges of rape and sexual assault, and the D.A.'s office. He has received four cases from the Los Angeles Police Department and the Beverly Hills Police Department.

