& # 39; My father hates Muslims & # 39 ;: India's new law divides families | India News

With their parents bombing them on WhatsApp with erroneous information and even abusing their position on the new citizenship law of India, young women are hiding their identities in social networks to express their outrage and find allies outside of families.

Young people, particularly women, have been at the forefront of the ongoing wave of protests about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which critics say is anti-Muslim.

But this can be dangerous in a largely conservative and patriarchal society.

When Priya participates in the protests, for example, fear of riot police (25 people died in the last two weeks) comes after the terror of his fanatic Hindu father discovering his whereabouts and stopping his education.

"He simply hates Muslims: every opportunity he has lost in life, he blames," said Priya, 20, too scared to give his real name in case his New Delhi family finds out.

A protester in New Delhi. Translation of his poster: "I am protesting because my father is a Sanghi (from the right), so I have to clean up his mess." (Bilal Kuchay / Al Jazeera)

"I've tried so many times to talk to him. But every conversation we have ends with him threatening to get me out of college and get married," the student told the AFP news agency.

WhatsApp Wars

His story is reflected in Indian dining tables, FaceTime chats and WhatsApp family groups in what is becoming the biggest challenge for Prime Minister Narendra Modi since he came to power in 2014.

"My father keeps sending me junk emails on WhatsApp with fake news and videos, it's really frustrating," Priya said.

She used to respond with links to fact-checking websites before her threats to finish her education forced her to hide her political views from her parents.

His father, he said, has no idea of ​​his Twitter account, where he uses an identifier that protects his identity.

These WhatsApp wars have effectively altered personal relationships, says Anshul Tewari, editor in chief of Youth Ki Awaaz, a youth-focused crowdsourcing news website in India.

"Young people today are very concerned about having a voice and being heard," Tewari told AFP, pointing out protests in favor of democracy in Hong Kong and marches for climate change around the world.

But unlike their global counterparts, young Indians have to find ways to express themselves in the context of a culture that places great importance on parental authority.

"In many cases, Indian parents feel entitled to decide who their children should love, how they should live and even how they should think," Tewari said.

That sense of control is particularly pronounced when it comes to the lives of young women, he added.

"There is no way to reach them,quot;

At 27, Sweta Bagaria, who is not her real name, described herself as the black sheep of her family because she insisted on getting a job, the first woman in her family to do so.

Bagaria accuses his conservative Hindu parents of physical and financial abuse: he controls his bank account, hits it and refuses to hand over the necessary documents to rent a flat.

Like Priya, the Mumbai-based video editor has actively participated in demonstrations against citizenship law, which she called "a serious violation of human rights."

Her views have generated an even greater gap between her and her parents, whom she described as fans who are not willing to employ or work with Muslims.

"I used to feel really lonely until this year, when I found an online community on Twitter that is going through similar conflicts at home," he said, referring to them as his "alternative family."

"Also, at the end of the day, I know that my struggles are nothing compared to what others are going through in this country, especially Muslims," ​​he said.

"That makes it even more important for me to appear."

Since the demonstrations began, Bagaria, who is an avid Twitter user, has shared brochures and produced a video urging others to protest.

She has achieved some successes on that front, such as convincing a friend who had never bothered to vote to participate in a series of demonstrations.

But he has little hope of persuading his family.

"I tried for years. There is no way to reach them," he said.