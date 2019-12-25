& # 39; Arbitrary & # 39 ;: Pakistan rejects the designation of religious freedom of the United States | Pakistan News

Islamabad, Pakistan – Pakistan rejected a measure by the US government to designate the country "especially worrying,quot; about religious freedom, and the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said the label was "unilateral and arbitrary,quot; and the result of a partial evaluation process.

The U.S. Department of State UU. He announced last week that he was reassigning Pakistan as a "country of particular concern,quot; for having "participated or tolerated,quot; systematic, continuing (and) atrocious violations of religious freedom. "

Plus:

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry, however, rejected the designation, saying it was a "selective selection,quot; of countries.

"This pronouncement is not only separated from the basic realities of Pakistan, but also raises questions about the credibility and transparency of the entire exercise," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Aisha Farooqui said in a statement.

"The designation reflects the selective targeting of countries and, therefore, is unlikely to be useful for the alleged cause of the advancement of religious freedom."

Pakistan is home to approximately 207 million people, of which the vast majority are Muslim. About 1.6 percent of the population is Hindu, with 1.59 percent more Christian, according to a 1998 government census.

Crimes against members of minority groups, including non-majority Muslim sects, occur sporadically, including selective attacks against Christians, Shiite Muslims, Ahmadi Muslims and others, and the disproportionate application of the country's strict blasphemy laws, which may lead to death warrant.

The designation of the United States is based on an evaluation conducted by the United States Commission for International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), an independent body funded by Washington.

In its 2019 report, the USCIRF said that Pakistan had not adequately protected its minorities and had not guaranteed religious freedom for all, including majority members.

"The government of Pakistan did not adequately protect these groups and perpetrated systematic, continuous and heinous violations of religious freedom," the report reads.

The report makes special mention of blasphemy laws, which criminalize insulting the Prophet Muhammad of Islam or his holy book, the Koran. These crimes carry punishments of a mandatory death sentence and life imprisonment, respectively.

Blasphemy Laws

Increasingly, those accused of blasphemy have been killed in targeted attacks or violent mobs. Since 1990, at least 75 people have died in such attacks, according to an Al Jazeera count.

According to the USCIRF, at least 40 people remain in death row or serve life imprisonment for committing profanity in Pakistan.

On Saturday, a court in the central city of Multan sentenced an academic accused of insulting the prophet of Islam in a Facebook post and sentenced him to death.

However, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry rejected claims that the laws were unfairly applied and said the US government process had not adequately censored neighboring India.

"The subjectivity and bias of the State Department designations are further illustrated by the conspicuous omission of India, the greatest violator of religious freedom," said Farooqui.

"In today's India, people belonging to minority communities are being lynched, persecuted and murdered with impunity."

In India, tens of thousands have protested against a new discriminatory citizenship law since it was passed earlier this month, and many fear it will marginalize the country's Muslim minority.

Protests have become violent in some places, with at least 25 people killed since the demonstrations began.

The Indian government launched a widespread offensive against the protests, closed internet access and imposed curfews in several areas and arrested thousands.

Asad Hashim is the digital correspondent of Al Jazeera in Pakistan. Tweet @AsadHashim.