3 relatives drown in mysterious swimming pool accident in Spain

Three members of a family on vacation in southern Spain drowned after being trapped in a pool, prompting an investigation into a possible malfunction with a drainage mechanism that could have absorbed them underwater, authorities said Wednesday .

The tragedy developed when a 9-year-old girl began having difficulties in the pool. When her father jumped to rescue her, he was also trapped. Another family member, 16, entered the water to help, but the three died, said Jorge Martín, spokesman for the Civil Guard of the province of Malaga, where the accident occurred.

The father and daughter were British citizens and the teenager was American, authorities said. No further details were given about them, although it was said that five family members arrived in the city of Mijas on Saturday.

Accidents related to faulty drainage or pumping systems in the pools have happened before. In 2002, a 7-year-old girl from McLean, Virginia, drowned in a spa when she was trapped by the powerful drag of a portal that sucks water into a filtration system, and a man and three children died in a water park in Texas in 2004.