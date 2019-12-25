3 relatives drown in mysterious swimming pool accident in Spain

Three members of a family on vacation in southern Spain drowned after being trapped in a pool, prompting an investigation into a possible malfunction with a drainage mechanism that could have absorbed them underwater, authorities said Wednesday .
The tragedy developed when a 9-year-old girl began having difficulties in the pool. When her father jumped to rescue her, he was also trapped. Another family member, 16, entered the water to help, but the three died, said Jorge Martín, spokesman for the Civil Guard of the province of Malaga, where the accident occurred.
The father and daughter were British citizens and the teenager was American, authorities said. No further details were given about them, although it was said that five family members arrived in the city of Mijas on Saturday.
Accidents related to faulty drainage or pumping systems in the pools have happened before. In 2002, a 7-year-old girl from McLean, Virginia, drowned in a spa when she was trapped by the powerful drag of a portal that sucks water into a filtration system, and a man and three children died in a water park in Texas in 2004.
The family on vacation in Mijas had apparently been sunbathing in an outdoor pool at the Club La Costa World resort on Tuesday when the accident occurred, Martin said by phone.
Police are treating the deaths as an accident, Martin said, although they are still trying to determine exactly what happened.
"The question about why the girl, the father and the third family member had trouble getting out of the pool is being investigated," he said, adding that the agents were also waiting for the autopsy results.
Mr. Martin said investigators were investigating whether "there were any problems with the pool engine,quot; and if there was a problem with the suction mechanism of the pool drain.
A worker at the resort, responding to the cries of help from other vacationers, also jumped into the pool to help family members, but it was too late, Martin said.
Although the worker was able to recover the bodies, he also reported difficulties in getting out of the pool, describing the effect as "like swimming in a wild river," according to Mr. Martin.
Club La Costa World management was "helping the authorities completely,quot; with the investigation, the resort's owner, CLC World Resorts and Hotels, said in a statement Tuesday.
A spokesman for the British Foreign Ministry said in an email that officials were offering assistance to a British woman.