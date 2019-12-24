Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

Verdicts in Khashoggi's murder case

In a secretly involved trial, a court in Saudi Arabia sentenced five men to death and three to prison on Monday for the 2018 murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi. It is an important event in a case that has fueled international outrage and mistreated the image of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who was once hailed as a reformer.

The sentences, which are subject to appeal, raise the possibility that men can be beheaded, even when the kingdom protects the crown prince and his chief assistants, who foreign analysts said were probably behind the murder. A United Nations expert, who previously accused the kingdom of covering up the murder, called Monday's verdicts "the antithesis of justice."

Background: Mr. Khashoggi was killed at the Consulate of Saudi Arabia in Istanbul last year after he entered to obtain documentation to marry his Turkish fiancee. Saudi agents killed him and dismembered his body.

Details: The kingdom has long said that the murder was a last-minute decision by corrupt agents. But there is ample evidence, documented in a Times video investigation, that Saudi agents flew to Istanbul with the intention and tools to kill.