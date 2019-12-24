Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

By Matilda Coleman
In a secretly involved trial, a court in Saudi Arabia sentenced five men to death and three to prison on Monday for the 2018 murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi. It is an important event in a case that has fueled international outrage and mistreated the image of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who was once hailed as a reformer.

The sentences, which are subject to appeal, raise the possibility that men can be beheaded, even when the kingdom protects the crown prince and his chief assistants, who foreign analysts said were probably behind the murder. A United Nations expert, who previously accused the kingdom of covering up the murder, called Monday's verdicts "the antithesis of justice."

Background: Mr. Khashoggi was killed at the Consulate of Saudi Arabia in Istanbul last year after he entered to obtain documentation to marry his Turkish fiancee. Saudi agents killed him and dismembered his body.

Details: The kingdom has long said that the murder was a last-minute decision by corrupt agents. But there is ample evidence, documented in a Times video investigation, that Saudi agents flew to Istanbul with the intention and tools to kill.

Twenty years ago, next week, when a practically unknown former spy assumed power in the Kremlin, Russia's economy was still ruined by a post-Soviet collapse. His army was also weak.

But today, despite Russia's economy being smaller than Italy's, the country has become a powerful geopolitical and military force. And that marginal spy, Vladimir Putin, is still in power.

Russia is on the rise in part because Putin has fed a new clique of obedient oligarchs and transformed his country into "a polar star for autocrats and aspiring autocrats around the world." writes our head of the Moscow office, Andrew Higgins, who also covered his rise to power in 1999.

As of this morning, it is not clear whether striking unionized workers who have disrupted France's transport network for weeks in opposition to a planned pension reform will agree with President Emmanuel Macron's proposal for a "truce,quot; Christmas

Either way, People across France are already struggling to get to their Christmas gatherings. "It's going to be a sad Christmas," said a traveler stranded at a train station in Paris on Monday.

Why this matters: The government and the unions blame each other for the interruptions. The question is whether the continuation of strikes during the holidays will affect public support for them, which remains strong, but seems to have declined in recent days.

Whats Next: Regardless of what happens during the holidays, union leaders have scheduled a national strike day for January 9. That's why they are angry.

Some of China's efforts to expand its geostrategic influence may be easy to lose. Case in point: a politically connected Chinese company is building a new international airport, above, along a remote stretch of coast in Cambodia.

The project has raised suspicions that Beijing plans to turn the Southeast Asian nation into a de facto military post, at a time when the presence of the United States in Asia has declined.

"Why would the Chinese appear in the middle of a jungle to build a track?" Said Sophal Ear, an expert in Cambodian politics. "This will allow China to project its air power throughout the region, and it changes the entire game."

Algeria The unexpected death on Monday of General Ahmed Gaid Salah, de facto ruler of the country and survivor of his independence movement, creates a power vacuum in a country that has been shaken by popular protests since last year.

Boeing The besieged aircraft manufacturer He said Monday that Dennis Muilenburg, who hastened to contain the consequences of two accidents that killed 346 people, had been fired, and that David Calhoun will take over as chief executive on January 13.

Syria: Help groups say up to 100,000 people they have been forced to flee their homes in the northwest of the country, as the Syrian government and Russia have intensified a military offensive there in recent days. It is another sign that President Bashar al-Assad is getting closer to controlling the entire country again after more than eight years of civil war.

Germany: Police in the western city of Recklinghausen discovered a 15-year-old boy in a closet while raiding the apartment of a 44-year-old man who suspected he was disseminating child pornography. The boy had been missing for 922 days.

Tesco The British supermarket chain suspended ties with a supplier after a 6-year-old London girl preparing Christmas cards for her classmates found a desperate request for help in one that allegedly came from foreign prison workers in China.

The ballet controversy: The intense debate about a photograph of black-faced dancers, published by Bolshoi in Moscow, one of the world's leading ballet companies, highlights divergent attitudes towards race and representation in North America in front of parts of Europe and Russia .

Presley, who died in 1977, apparently recorded the song reluctantly. "Let's get this over with," he told his band, and urged them to "do something silly,quot; on the recording, according to a 2012 interview with Millie Kirkham, one of his backup singers.

Mrs. Kirkham took the word of the King by singing "woo-we-woo,quot; throughout the song.

"When we finished, we all laughed and said:" Well, that's a record that the record company will never release & # 39; ".

That's all for this informative session. We will leave for Christmas and return on Thursday with a special edition.

– Miguel

To Mark Josephson and Raillan Brooks for the break from the news. Mike wrote the Background Story today.

• We are listening to "The Daily,quot;. Our last episode revisits the year in sound.
• Here is today's Mini Crossword Puzzle, and a hint: the best hand in Texas Hold 'Em (four letters).
• The editor of The Times International Edition, Suzanne Daley, explained how the process of choosing stories for the cover of The Times has changed dramatically over the decades.

