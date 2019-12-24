Your briefing on Tuesday – The New York Times

Verdicts in Khashoggi's murder case
In a secretly involved trial, a court in Saudi Arabia sentenced five men to death and three to prison on Monday for the 2018 murder of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi. It is an important event in a case that has fueled international outrage and mistreated the image of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who was once hailed as a reformer.
The sentences, which are subject to appeal, raise the possibility that men can be beheaded, even when the kingdom protects the crown prince and his chief assistants, who foreign analysts said were probably behind the murder. A United Nations expert, who previously accused the kingdom of covering up the murder, called Monday's verdicts "the antithesis of justice."
Background: Mr. Khashoggi was killed at the Consulate of Saudi Arabia in Istanbul last year after he entered to obtain documentation to marry his Turkish fiancee. Saudi agents killed him and dismembered his body.
Details: The kingdom has long said that the murder was a last-minute decision by corrupt agents. But there is ample evidence, documented in a Times video investigation, that Saudi agents flew to Istanbul with the intention and tools to kill.
Why does Russia hit above its weight?
Twenty years ago, next week, when a practically unknown former spy assumed power in the Kremlin, Russia's economy was still ruined by a post-Soviet collapse. His army was also weak.
But today, despite Russia's economy being smaller than Italy's, the country has become a powerful geopolitical and military force. And that marginal spy, Vladimir Putin, is still in power.
Russia is on the rise in part because Putin has fed a new clique of obedient oligarchs and transformed his country into "a polar star for autocrats and aspiring autocrats around the world." writes our head of the Moscow office, Andrew Higgins, who also covered his rise to power in 1999.
Quotable: In Western Europe, "there is almost a consensus that Putin is a great man, a resurrection of De Gaulle," said a former Kremlin adviser. Putin thinks this for himself. It's not just an illusion, because it works. "
Yesterday: Mr. Putin He opened a railway route linking the two largest cities in Russia with Crimea, a peninsula in the Black Sea that Moscow took from Ukraine in 2014.
What should Europe do about "iliberal democracy,quot;?
Donald Tusk has just finished his five-year term as president of the European Council, as he failed to inspire a continental approach to resolve his immigration crisis.
Now, Tusk, a liberal democrat, runs a group of center-right parties in Brussels that includes his old friend, Prime Minister Viktor Orban of Hungary, an authoritarian who boasts of creating an "illiberal democracy."
Their relationship highlights a broader debate about the political identity of the block, Our main diplomatic correspondent in Europe writes. It is complex in part because, despite all his disagreements, Tusk believes that Orban was right to firmly defend Europe's borders against uncontrolled immigration.
Quotable: Tusk said that Orban, who declined to comment, was cynical "because he is too smart not to understand what the problem is."
French strikes disrupt holiday plans
As of this morning, it is not clear whether striking unionized workers who have disrupted France's transport network for weeks in opposition to a planned pension reform will agree with President Emmanuel Macron's proposal for a "truce,quot; Christmas
Either way, People across France are already struggling to get to their Christmas gatherings. "It's going to be a sad Christmas," said a traveler stranded at a train station in Paris on Monday.
Why this matters: The government and the unions blame each other for the interruptions. The question is whether the continuation of strikes during the holidays will affect public support for them, which remains strong, but seems to have declined in recent days.
Whats Next: Regardless of what happens during the holidays, union leaders have scheduled a national strike day for January 9. That's why they are angry.
Notre-Dame The 850-year-old Paris Cathedral, which suffered a devastating fire in April, It will not celebrate Christmas services this week, for the first time in more than two centuries.
China's foothold in Cambodia
Some of China's efforts to expand its geostrategic influence may be easy to lose. Case in point: a politically connected Chinese company is building a new international airport, above, along a remote stretch of coast in Cambodia.
The project has raised suspicions that Beijing plans to turn the Southeast Asian nation into a de facto military post, at a time when the presence of the United States in Asia has declined.
"Why would the Chinese appear in the middle of a jungle to build a track?" Said Sophal Ear, an expert in Cambodian politics. "This will allow China to project its air power throughout the region, and it changes the entire game."
Algeria The unexpected death on Monday of General Ahmed Gaid Salah, de facto ruler of the country and survivor of his independence movement, creates a power vacuum in a country that has been shaken by popular protests since last year.
Boeing The besieged aircraft manufacturer He said Monday that Dennis Muilenburg, who hastened to contain the consequences of two accidents that killed 346 people, had been fired, and that David Calhoun will take over as chief executive on January 13.
Syria: Help groups say up to 100,000 people they have been forced to flee their homes in the northwest of the country, as the Syrian government and Russia have intensified a military offensive there in recent days. It is another sign that President Bashar al-Assad is getting closer to controlling the entire country again after more than eight years of civil war.
Germany: Police in the western city of Recklinghausen discovered a 15-year-old boy in a closet while raiding the apartment of a 44-year-old man who suspected he was disseminating child pornography. The boy had been missing for 922 days.
Tesco The British supermarket chain suspended ties with a supplier after a 6-year-old London girl preparing Christmas cards for her classmates found a desperate request for help in one that allegedly came from foreign prison workers in China.
The ballet controversy: The intense debate about a photograph of black-faced dancers, published by Bolshoi in Moscow, one of the world's leading ballet companies, highlights divergent attitudes towards race and representation in North America in front of parts of Europe and Russia .
Snapshot: Austria's federal state railway, ÖBB, has expanded its night train services, even when other European rail lines have reduced theirs. "It is a common mistake to think that a night train must travel fast," said the company's executive director. "The most important thing is to leave and arrive at a convenient time."
Lost luggage: Our interactive feature explores how Germany addresses it.
What we are reading: The look based on data from FiveThirtyEight in good movies that are a bit about Christmas. Melina Delkic, on the Briefings team, writes: "Sure," Noel "and,quot; Fred Claus "are there, but did you expect,quot; Die Hard 2 "? You can tell that the writer had fun with this one, and so do you.
Now, a break from the news
Written by two men from the New York area, Billy Hayes and Jay Johnson, the song was popularized in the early 1950s by The country singer Ernest Tubb. But it was the later version that became a perennial success.
Presley, who died in 1977, apparently recorded the song reluctantly. "Let's get this over with," he told his band, and urged them to "do something silly,quot; on the recording, according to a 2012 interview with Millie Kirkham, one of his backup singers.
Mrs. Kirkham took the word of the King by singing "woo-we-woo,quot; throughout the song.
"When we finished, we all laughed and said:" Well, that's a record that the record company will never release & # 39; ".
