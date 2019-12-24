YOU. Praise his son, King Harris – See the message about his talented son

Tiny Harris and her husband, T.I. We were at Disney World before Christmas on a fun family vacation. Both have been sharing photos of their children on social media, and in a moment, it seems that Heiress Harris could have stolen the spotlight.

The girl is becoming more beautiful and intelligent with each passing day, and fans praised her in the comments as if there was no tomorrow.

Tip also shared a photo with his son King Harris, and praised the talented young man. this is what he published: "Betcha, you will have everything you need to succeed … ON CAP 🚫🧢‼ ️ #GenerationalWealth,quot;.

A fan said, "You didn't have to say that … his smile says it all. God Bless!" And another follower posted this: "Why did you get him out of North Atlanta? He and my daughter were good friends."

Someone else said the following, praising Council: & # 39; Say what you want to say about yourself, but he gives a whole generation what the family business is about greeting the king's legends forever like the pyramids in Egypt Happy holidays to all of you, kings and queens, and remember that you are royalty.

As you know, Tip received a lot of criticism lately after some inappropriate comments about his daughter, Deyjah Harris.

A follower said: ‘All he needs is support, the rest is up to him and with parents like you you will conquer the world! He can do anything and everything! "

Someone else posted this: "You are supposed to do it with successful, intelligent and strategic parents … and you should also go beyond your generation (i.e., generational) … the big and the big ones should also be fund babies fiduciaries. "

An Instagram installer praised Tip's children and said: trouble @ troubleman31, all I can say is that it must be enjoyable! Your children are blessed / lucky children. "

Fans were glad to hear that Deyjah Harris returned to social media after a long absence.



