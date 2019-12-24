WWE PPV 2020 calendar: dates, locations for each 2020 fight event announced

By Lisa Witt
Sports

WWE is ringing the bell in the new year with a whole list of shows.

In 2019, 27 events were held between the brand's main PPVs, TakeOver events and Saudi Arabia specials, the biggest year in WWE live events to date. So far by 2020, there are nine confirmed shows, mostly TakeOver events, with Survivor Series, the last of the Big 4 events, which has not yet been officially announced with a location or date.

In 2020, NXT will return to a central place as the "Wednesday Night Wars,quot; intensify between the WWE sub-brand and All Elite Wrestling. NXT's TakeOver programs have been critically acclaimed since its inception, with greater emphasis on the program now that it is on cable television and not strictly on the WWE Network.

This year, WrestleMania returns to the warm Florida sun, while Tampa, Florida, hosts the biggest show of the year. Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will host this year for the "Showcase of the Immortals." It is rumored that Brock Lesnar will face Cain Velásquez in the main event of the program.

Without further ado, here is the calendar announced for the WWE 2020 event list.

And, as always, the card is subject to change.

WWE PPV calendar 2020

So far, there are nine events announced in the 2020 calendar, with many more to come. This schedule will be updated as the shows are announced.

DateEventEvent venueLocation
12th of JanuaryNXT TakeOver: Blackpool IIEmpress HallBlackpool, Lancashire, England
January 25Clash of WorldsToyota CenterHouston, tex.
26 of JanuaryRoyal RumbleMinute Maid ParkHouston, tex.
February 16thAcquisition of NXT: PortlandTBAPortland, Or.
March 8Removal cameraWells Fargo CenterPhiladelphia, Penn.
April 4NXT TakeOverAmalie ArenaTampa, Florida
5th of AprilWrestleMania 36Raymond James StadiumTampa, Florida
August 22ndAcquisition of NXT: BostonTD GardenBoston, Massachusetts
August 23rdSummer festivalTD GardenBoston, Massachusetts

When is WrestleMania 2020?

WrestleMania 36 will take place on Sunday, April 5, 2020.

He is heading to Tampa this year, with the installation of the "Biggest stage of them all,quot; at Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This will be the fourth time that the state of Florida hosts WrestleMania, but the first is Tampa. Previous locations: Orlando (WrestleMania 33 and 24) and Miami (WrestleMania 28).

WrestleMania 35 took place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

When is WWE SummerSlam 2020?

SummerSlam 2020 will take place on Sunday, August 23.

When is WWE Royal Rumble 2020?

Royal Rumble 2020 takes place on January 26, live from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

Some rumors of rumors include Edge and John Morrison.

When is the WWE 2020 Elimination Chamber?

The WWE Elimination Chamber takes place on March 8, 2020.

The event is the tenth under the mark of the Elimination Chamber, with the last event in Houston, Texas.

