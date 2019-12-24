World Juniors Primer: a team-by-team guide for the 2020 U-20 championship

The IIHF World Junior Championship, colloquially known as World Juniors, is the main annual hockey prospects event that gives us the feeling of the intensity of the playoffs right in the middle of the NHL season. For many, it is the closest that March Madness hockey fans have, except that this tournament features children who are blocked by NHL stardom.

WJC 2020: 5 best stories | 20 players to watch

The lists for the 2020 World Juniors are full of the NHL stars of tomorrow; Last year's tournament was led by Jack Hughes of the United States and Kaapo Kakko of Finland, who now play for the New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers, respectively. This year it is the Canadians Alexis Lafreniere and Quinton Byfield who are expected to go 1-2 in the NHL 2020 draft.

But who will shine? Which team will Cinderella play and who will fail? In the end, which countries will reach the podium? The stories make this event an event that must be seen in Canada and the United States.

Here is a unique introduction to everything there is to know about competing nations and what to observe.

K & # 39; Andre Miller https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/45/43/kandre-miller-usa-hockey-122419-getty-ftrjpeg_1m7r5cx79g7dq1sczavda5mel0.jpg?t=915104543,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



U.S

Last January, the Americans achieved the goal of winning their second gold medal in three years: strengthen their position as the dominant junior power in North America and set the stage for another race with a gold medal in 2020.

What is the only thing different from this year's team? He is young, but understandably. The year of birth of 2001 was considered for a long time the most talented group in the history of the country, and the NHL team validated it by taking a record of nine players from the US National Team Development Program. UU. In the first round of the 2019 draft. Ten players on the current list were born in 2001, which makes it their largest group with another year of world junior eligibility. In comparison, only seven of its 23 players a year ago had another year before the age limit, and in 2018 that number was six.

This group has two main strengths: the goal and goal scoring. Between the pipes, the probable cable-to-cable starter will be Florida Panthers first round Spencer knight, which has been next to unbeatable for Boston College and has been very successful internationally. Backed by him there will be two capable netminders in Isaiah Saville (VGK) Y Dustin Wolf (CGY); each with experience on the international stage.

MORE: Calgary Flames, American hockey netminder Dustin Wolf is making a name for himself

In the lead, the offense will be marked by centers. Trevor Zegras (ANA) Y Alex Turcotte (LAK) – Two first-round selections from last year and both on the younger side among Americans. Expect to see each anchor its own scoring line, with a combination of snipers like Arthur Kaliyev (LAK), Cole Caufield (MTL), Oliver Wahlstrom (JNI) Y Bobby Brink (PHI) flanking them. As for the sleepers, tiny disk wizard Nick Robertson (TOR) it terrified OHL and almost led Americans to Hlinka gold in 2018.

The defense offers the standard combination of fast game creators like Cam York (PHI) Y Zac Jones (NYR) Y Mattias Samuelsson (BUF), bidirectional physical type. The most important member of the blue line of the USA team. UU. It's the great prospect of the New York Rangers K’Andre Miller, who should be the plug of the equipment and match the upper lines.

Vasily Podkolzin https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/39/53/vasily-podkolzin-russia-122419-getty-ftrjpeg_o1eo39a6h6qo1janh81b1j823.jpg?t=915328031,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Russia

If it were possible to assign a favorite to win a highly competitive Group B, then Russia would have to have a slight advantage. Not only do they have the best goal tandem in the tournament in Yaroslav Askarov and eligible partners for the 2020 draft Amir Miftakhov, but its two projected score lines consist of first-rate NHL prospects that gave opposite defensive attacks in several U20 tournaments leading to world juniors.

On one line, they can display two double-threaded extremes in Grigori Denisenko (FLA) Y Pavel Dorofeyev (VGK) with any bidirectional center Ivan Morozovbig body Dmitri Voronkov (CBJ) or sublime man Alexander Khovanov (MIN) among them. The next unit probably presents a scorer combination Yegor Sokolovtwo-way sprinter Kirill Marchenko (CBJ) and abrasive end Vasily Podkolzin (VAN). These players seem to complement each other, and their adherence to the coverage of the defensive zone makes it difficult for opponents' attacks to gain momentum.

The defense is mobile and plays physical, so out of Alexander Romanov (MTL)Do not expect much play and end-to-end troubles. Two of his most complete blueliners are Yegor Zamula (PHI), who plays for the Calgary Hitman in the WHL, and Daniil Misyul (NJD), who is one of the best individual defenders in the tournament. The Russians have not won the gold medal since 2011, but this is the best group they have sent since.

Ty smith https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/1c/67/ty-smith-canada-122519-getty-ftrjpeg_1vc1djvbtlhlk1u0qyeu1a9rfm.jpg?t=961984031,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Canada

If Canada is getting tired of criticism for not winning as many medals as previous generations of younger players, it should at least be comforted by the fact that other competing nations in the last decade have worked extremely hard to build teams designed specifically to reflect the aggressive style of Canadians.

This year's edition seems bigger and more skillful in advance, while they chose to fill the blue line with faster game creators like Ty Smith (NJD), Calen Addison (PIT) Y Jamie Drysdale (2020 draft) who can work together to solve last year's problems with the power play

The first positions are full of centers that are used to moving from one wing to another in previous international tournaments. The biggest prize for Canadians was to land the Arizona Coyotes phenomenon Barrett hayton, the fifth overall selection in 2018 that NHL experience can bring to the lineup.

WORLD JUNIOR: complete calendar of Canadian games, results

You can center a large number of elite forward of multiple threats that can play in the middle or on the flank, that is, sprinter Joe Veleno (DET), Akil Thomas (LAK) Y Dylan Cozens (BUF). One of the biggest surprises for Canadians this year is the inclusion of four eligible for the first-year draft who are 18 or younger. Alexis Lafrenierecenters Quinton Byfield Y Dawson mercer and defense Jamie Drysdale. Everyone is expected to upload in this year's draft.

In the network, the Team of Canada does not have a cap in good faith with the pedigree of a Knight or Askarov; But that was also the case during most of his five consecutive gold medal career in the previous decade. Joel Hofer (STL) Portland Winterhawks of the WHL seems to be the favorite to take the number 1 job, and has a lot of experience against a lot of shots per game, although in the Canadian junior category and without international experience. Hoping to back it up are Olivier Rodrigue (EDM), who has played before in IIHF and double performance events Nico Daws (2020 draft), who was the surprise addition outside the camp.

MORE: Dylan Cozens | Alexis Lafreniere

Jakub Lauko https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/f8/3c/jakub-lauko-czech-republic-122419-getty-ftrjpeg_1ac4rctgslxx7143wp6d1sjkvi.jpg?t=962825719,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Czech Republic

This year's hosts are desperately trying to end almost two decades of world junior uselessness. Outside of a bronze medal in 2005, the Czechs never finished above the fourth date since they won consecutive gold medals in 2000 and 2001. It is surprising considering that they won the Ivan Hlinka 2016 and have produced multiple first-round selections in the recent NHL drafts. This year's group will present multiple prospects with NHL affiliations, plus two possible first-round elections in 2020 onwards. Jaromir Pytlik Y Jan Mysak. They have creators of excitable games and threats of rupture throughout the lineup, specifically fast Jakub Lauko (BOS)bidirectional Jan Jenik (ARI) and extreme Karel Plasek (VAN).

MORE: Ostrava, Trinec host tournament

If the Czechs end up breaking their medal skating, they will probably have to thank their goal goal. The World Juniors hero duo 2019 Lukas Dostal (ANA) and capable backup Lukas Parik (LAK) – who was fantastic in the last U18 worlds – is expected to give the Czech Republic consistency and the ability to steal a game or two from a favorite superpower.

The defense will have to contribute at the committee level, since it lacks a legitimate number 1 or a plug. The lone NHL recruit is right Martin Hugo Has (ERA), which has size and physical play, but also skates well and can be used in the power game. There are two WHL-trained rearguards with promise, and both are eligible for the first year in 2020: Simon Kubicek of the Seattle Thunderbirds and Radek Kucerik of Saskatoon blades.

Moritz Seider https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/17/e7/moritz-seider-germany-122419-getty-ftrjpeg_fwekzz7dwg711m16xu9g5fwnp.jpg?t=963336671,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Germany

The new addition to this year's group by winning the World Championship of Division 1A U20 last December, the Germans are not going to have it easy in the chopper known as Group B.

What they lack in depth and experience is balanced with an excellent superior level of prospects, led by the defense Moritz Seider (DET)extreme Dominik Bokk (CAR) and first project of 2020 Tim Stutzle, who should center the top line. Adding some depth to the first rows of Germany there are a pair of dynamic left wings born in 2002 in Lukas Reichel Y J.J. Peterka. The lines do not necessarily become thin thereafter either. Sherbrooke Center Taro Jentzsch, who was invited to the Las Vegas camp in the off season, is versatile for all situations and should take second place. Joining him on a wing could be Justin Schutz (FLA), a strong two-way guy with very good speed and a powerful step that you can drive in a phone booth or explode on open ice to end up near the net.

The defense and the goal will be subjected to a great deal of stress. Although Seider has proven to be able to carry a defense body and play more than 30 minutes per game, he will have to get help from those who handle the disks like Simon Gnyp, which captained the U18 team last year, as well as Leon Huttl and two-way physical defense Maximiliano Glotzl; All three are eligible for the 2020 draft. Tobias Ancicka He was one of Europe's best qualified goalkeepers for last year's draft and should get most of the minutes between the pipes.

The 2010s: Crosby named NHL athlete of the decade | NHL All-Decade team

Ville Heinola https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/5/88/ville-heinola-finland-122419-getty-ftrjpeg_5klpdcgt5cqf1x2srtk921g03.jpg?t=964378223,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Finland

Defending champions are deep enough to withstand Kakko's graduations; after all, they took home the crown last year with senior center Jesperi Kotkaniemi in the NHL. However, the greatest success of this list is the loss of the two-way center. Anton Lundell, a prospect of the top 2020 draft that was injured a few weeks ago.

A serious force for the Finns will be in the wing. They have several scorers for fast skating goals like Sampo Ranta (COL), Eemil Erholtz, Matias Maccelli (ARI)Y Joonas Oden. Your best player at the decisive moment will be the center. Rasmus Kupari (LAK), who must anchor the top line and lead the power game.

The defense is on the smaller side, but features a trio of elite game creators: Anttoni Honka (CAR), Ville Heinola (WIN) Y Toni Utunen (VAN). Lassi Thomson, a Ottawa first-round player in 2019, is a high-volume shooter who skates the disc with confidence. What the group lacks is a physical presence or a clearer fold, and lack of size can result in unnecessary stick failures.

In goal, the Finns will probably depend on Justus Annunen (COL) as its main initiator, with Jasper Patrikainen Y Kari Piiroinen relegated to backup roles. The Finns won gold with a marginal goal in 2016, but it will be difficult for Annunen to replicate last year's dominant performance by the Sabers Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen prospect. To his credit, Annunen was huge for Finland in the 2018 U18 world championship when he beat Knight and the United States in the gold medal game.

World Juniors 2020: Canada, USA UU. With the best chance of taking the gold

Luca Hollenstein and Akira Schmid https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/3a/21/luca-ollenstein-akira-schmid-switzerland-122419-getty-ftrjpeg_t2mye1f06eky1hlhpk9k3qogn.jpg?t=965775719,amp;==500,amp;19,amp;&==500,amp;19



Switzerland

Every year, the opinion that prevails over the Swiss in world juniors is that they are always good at least getting a nuisance or at least approaching it. Last year, they used a timely Yannick Bruschweiler score and a solid goal from Luca Hollenstein Turn around the favorite Swedes in the medal round before retiring in the semifinals and bronze medal game. Like last year, this 2020 group does not have a superstar that it can rely on, but it does have a handful of quality two-way strikers and a mobile defense that can handle the physical game.

One aspect of the list that should not be overlooked is how many players have experience in American leagues. NHL Recruit Valentin Nussbaumer (ARI) He is one of several key strikers of the group last year and plays for Shawinigan in the QMJHL. Other players include the 2020 project Simon Knak (WHL) and extremes born in 2000 Gilian Kohler (WHL), Kyen Soup (OHL) Y Matthew Verboon (CEAC).

The Swiss will not face Canada or the United States in the group game for the second time in three years, and it will not hurt that their alignment is full of prospects that are accustomed to larger or smaller ice sheets, as well as becoming familiar with contrasting play styles between Europeans and across the pond.

Both Hollenstein and Akira Schmid (NJD) It will be back in the nets for the Swiss, and Hollenstein, smaller and faster, is expected to be the main opener. Each goalie will have the luxury of a solid defense that clears wrinkles on his forehead, such as Nico Gross (NYR) Y Tim Berni (CBJ) They return after playing critical roles for last year's group.

Rasmus Sandin https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/10/d5/rasmus-sandin-sweden-122419-getty-ftrjpeg_nv12kc3hoefn1izugwfpn66ak.jpg?t=966788223,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Sweden

If they delivered gold medals for the preliminary round, the Swedes would have the most successful junior program in the history of the tournament. Unfortunately, it seems they cannot take their winning forms of the group game to the medal round. They will seek to erase the memories of last year's QF loss to Switzerland, and the good news is that the only traditional power they will have to deal with in Group A will be the rival Finns, with whom they will open on December 26. .

The strength of the Swedish group 2020 is within its blue line: it has the five best first-round selections of the tournament that begin with the 2018 recruit Rasmus Sandin, who briefly prepared for the Toronto Maple Leafs this year and has been one of the best defenders of the AHL. There are also a trio of 2019 top-31 picks in two-way beasts Philip Broberg (EDM), Victor Soderstrom (ARI)Y Tobias Bjornfot (LAK). However, the most impressive defender of the group in terms of disc skills is right Nils Lundkvist (NYR), one of the most prolific U-20 scorers in the history of SHL. Coach Tomas Monten will have a lot of flexibility when it comes to managing his points in the power game.

The front group lacks a superstar, although the 2020 draft prospects Lucas Raymond Y Alexander Holtz they have the potential to dominate this tournament in the same way they did by leading the Swedes to gold in the last world championship under 18; The question is whether they are ready to impose their wills as 17-year-olds. If young people struggle to comply, the responsibility probably rests on the shoulders of the Vancouver prospect Nils Hoglandertalented scorer Samuel Fagemo (LAK)and bidirectional centers Jacob Olofsson (MTL) Y David Gustafsson (WIN).

The goal is usually a strength for the Swedes and all the signs point to the support stop born in 2001 Hugo Alnefeldt (TBL) serving as your main initiator. He was among the pipes when the Swedes defeated Askarov and Russia in the game for the gold medal in the under-18 worlds last year.

MORE: the 50 best SNL perspectives of SN | Classification of the agricultural system 2019-20

Samuel Hlavaj https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/7c/ec/samuel-hlavaj-slovakia-122419-getty-ftrjpeg_8h0vk1ku7rz81ax4gkc4h0j4x.jpg?



Slovakia

If there is a team that could surprise one of the favored nations in the group game, it could be the Slovaks who have more than a handful of dangerous strikers, a goalkeeper capable of stealing a game and several offensive-minded defenders who have played well in The international stage.

In goal, Samuel Hlavaj He will be summoned to thwart the high-power offensives of Sweden and Finland in Group A. He had a difficult draft year in 2019 while playing for the Lincoln Stars of the USHL, but moved to the QMJHL and has been stellar for Sherbrooke Phoenix. With 6-4, Hlavaj covers a lot of net, has fast reflexes and his strong push to the other side is much more controlled than a season ago. It has also been shown to support a large number of shots in succession.

Entry draft of NHL 2020: Top 125

The advance lines for Slovakia are solid. They have a centerpiece at the sniper end Maxim Cajkovic (TBL), which had a strong training camp for the Lightning and made it a better season with the Saint John Sea Dogs of QMJHL. A likely candidate to join him on the top line of the Slovaks is the far left Oliver Okuliar, a robust draft-eligible striker with a keen sense of hockey who can deliver the disc accurately from anywhere in the offensive zone. They also have a center born in 2000 Kristian Kovacik, who is an exciting player with a fast stick, plays solid in his own final, he should see time in special teams.

One of your most notable advocates should be fast Samuel Knazko, a prospectus of the 2020 draft that is one of Finland's best defenders Jr. A SM-Liiga of Finland and an excellent quarterback of power.

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/c2/dd/kazakhstan-022419-getty-ftrjpeg_o42kl8x4wpc31jyuozwhsxpxf.jpg?t=968125143,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Kazakhstan

After avoiding relegation with a couple of victories over Denmark after a preliminary stage without victories, Kazakhstan has the opportunity to win its first group game since beating Switzerland on December 30, 2007.

They open this year's tournament against the Swiss, followed by a meeting with Slovakia; By avoiding the most favored Finns and Swedes until the last parts of the preliminary round, the Kazakhs could make more noise than expected. For starters, most of his squad was taken from the Snezhnye Barsy club team, which plays in Russia's most important junior league. Although they have one of the worst disks in the circuit, they shouldn't have any problems with chemistry.

Kazakhstan has several interesting players to watch, and most of its team leaders are prospects born in 2001. Center Days Gudeinov He is a commensal expert that is used in all situations and takes on all major confrontations. Anchor the top line of Snezhnye Barsy with the end of the game Oleg Boiko on the right side and aggressive merchant speed Maxim Musurov on the left. Without a doubt, Boiko is one of the best, since it is an excellent stick manipulator that stands out in the cycle and can execute the power play from the middle of the wall.

The defense of Kazakhstan is nothing less than physical and marks the line between dirty and legal blows. The duo of Artyom Korolyov Y Danil Butenko they eat most of the minutes as a superior club-level pair, and will seek to establish a physical presence at the beginning of the matches. However, this development can be expensive, since they are prone to commit fouls and high blows that will not go unnoticed by the IIHF referees.

Goaltending is far from being a strength for Kazakhs. They have a great body of 17 years in Maxim Pavlenko, who has been losing goals in the league game, and the smallest Vladislav Nurek Nurek also plays in the MHL but has seen much more rubber and played for the national team in each of the last three years.