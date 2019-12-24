Willian says he would stay in Chelsea until he is 40 years old | Soccer news

Winger also asks for more action after his teammate Antonio Rudiger suffered alleged racist abuse

Willian has no contract at the end of the season

Chelsea's end, Willian, says he would be happy to stay at the club until he is 40 and is currently in talks about his future.

The 31-year-old will be out of contract at the end of the season and has previously been a transfer target for Barcelona.

The Brazilian has enjoyed a significant improvement in his form in recent weeks, most recently scoring twice when Chelsea beat Tottenham 2-0 on Sunday.

Despite being free to enter into pre-contract negotiations with foreign clubs in January, Willian revealed that he has already started talking to Chelsea about his future.

"Everyone knows how I love this club and how I enjoy playing for Chelsea. If I can, I will stay here until I am 40 years old, but football is not always like that," he said. Sky Sports

"(I want to stay) because I like to play here. It's not just my decision, we have to decide together with the club. We've had some conversations."

"I hope I can tell you that I will stay, but now I cannot say it."

Willian calls for more action against racism

Willian says soccer's governing bodies must take more steps to combat racism after his teammate Antonio Rudiger suffered alleged racist abuse during his victory over Tottenham.

An investigation into the incident has begun with the Met Police working with Tottenham in an attempt to identify the people responsible, while the FA is also involved.

Rudiger was seen around the 63rd minute, indicating that he had faced racist abuse, imitating a monkey gesture, and led to the Premier League's anti-discrimination protocol being used for the first time.

Willian says he doesn't understand how or why football fans can racially abuse opposition players when they support black players on their own team.

"It's a shame. It's very disappointing, I don't know how people can think (like) that. In their team (Tottenham) they also have black players. I really don't understand what they think or why they do this kind of thing," he said.

"I think we have to find, together, a way to stop this. It's a shame for everyone."

"It hurts a lot. They don't need to do it against me, they do it against my teammates, so I feel bad too."

"Within the field you cannot think about this much, otherwise you are not concentrating (in the game). We do what we can do, our captain informs the referee that we had a racism demonstration and the referee decides what to do."

"I hope we see more action from the federations, that's what we want."

