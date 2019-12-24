While protests erupt in India, Modi plays a new position: defense

VARANASI, India – Nidhi Tiwari is a Hindu from upper caste. She voted for the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, in the last elections. She lives in the constituency of Mr. Modi, Varanasi, a sacred Hindu city. She was, until last week, one of the millions of bricks in her base.

But Ms. Tiwari, a university student, has turned against Mr. Modi, joining the growing protests that ravage this country after he drove a controversial citizenship law that more and more Indians see as anti-Muslim and a coup to the base of tolerance and secularism.

"I used to see Modi as a strong leader, as the person that India had been waiting for so long," Tiwari said. "Now, I see it as a monster."

Even this torrent of anger, Mr. Modi seemed unstoppable. Riding a populist wave, he advanced with plans to bring India closer to becoming a Hindu homeland, a divisive dream housed by its political party whose roots lie deep in a centered Hindu worldview that represents an existential threat to the great Muslim minority of the India.