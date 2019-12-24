While protests erupt in India, Modi plays a new position: defense

By Matilda Coleman
VARANASI, India – Nidhi Tiwari is a Hindu from upper caste. She voted for the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, in the last elections. She lives in the constituency of Mr. Modi, Varanasi, a sacred Hindu city. She was, until last week, one of the millions of bricks in her base.

But Ms. Tiwari, a university student, has turned against Mr. Modi, joining the growing protests that ravage this country after he drove a controversial citizenship law that more and more Indians see as anti-Muslim and a coup to the base of tolerance and secularism.

"I used to see Modi as a strong leader, as the person that India had been waiting for so long," Tiwari said. "Now, I see it as a monster."

Even this torrent of anger, Mr. Modi seemed unstoppable. Riding a populist wave, he advanced with plans to bring India closer to becoming a Hindu homeland, a divisive dream housed by its political party whose roots lie deep in a centered Hindu worldview that represents an existential threat to the great Muslim minority of the India.

Now part of his support is starting to crack, even in fortresses like Varanasi. For the first time, the Indians face Mr. Modi in a clear, united, generalized and forceful way, saying: No, we do not want this. How this develops in the coming weeks could have a seismic impact in India.

Protests are jumping from city to city. They are attracting an increasingly large cohort of Indian society, including former Modi fans and many non-Muslims.

If they manage to slow it down or change course, it could be a lasting victory for a secular India built to honor a dizzying diversity of languages, religions and geographical identities. If the protests fail, Mr. Modi's vision of a Hindu rashtra, or Hindu nation, could come closer.

"This is undoubtedly the biggest setback that Modi has faced civil society since he came to power in 2014," said Milan Vaishnav, director of the South Asia Program at Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Varanasi, a city of temples along the banks of the Ganges River to which Mr. Modi repeatedly returns for spiritual strength, and for vows, reflects his challenge. He still has a lot of support, but parts of the city have exploded beneath him, an indicator, perhaps, of rising antipathy against a prime minister who was once widely acclaimed as the modern savior of India.

Muslims, students, left-wing professionals, lower and upper caste Hindus have poured into the narrow streets with brick walls shouting: "Down Modi!"

Police have responded by knocking people, kicking doors, closing the Internet, stopping scores and in an incident charging a crowd and firing a stampede that crushed a 9-year-old boy who was riding his red bicycle. .

As the Protests have increased throughout the country, hundreds of thousands have joined. Thousands have been arrested and more than 20 killed.

Varanasi may be a sacred city, where innumerable bodies are incinerated along the banks of the Ganges, but it is also a modern industrial city where innumerable saris are made in factories.

"I hear it all over the city: people are fed up with this regime," he said Vishwambhar Nath Mishra, professor of electrical engineering and head of an important temple. “Why did you push this? Was it really the need for time? "

Even at this moment of division and turbulence, much of India is firmly behind Mr. Modi. He has a deeper and broader support than any Indian figure he has generated in decades, which has allowed him to follow an agenda that distances minorities and scares progressives.

His government and his allies have been changing place names to Hindus from Muslims, erasing historical Muslim figures from textbooks and celebrating lynching crowds that murdered Muslims.

His Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies control almost two thirds of the lower house of Parliament, a cause and effect of the opposition's weakness. In recent weeks, opposition politicians have demonstrated once again how fractured they are by not capitalizing on protests.

There has been nothing like a coordinated strategy, and while students and intellectuals are swept away by riot police, many opposition leaders have been encouraging protesters, since Twitter.

Politically, analysts say, Modi is safe. But these protests represent a threat to their ideological agenda.

"Modi is not a normal politician who measures his success only by votes," said Kanchan Chandra, a political scientist at New York University. "He sees himself as the architect of a new India, built on a foundation of technological, cultural, economic and military skill, and backed by an ideology of Hindu nationalism."

He lashed out at what he called a "conspiracy,quot; by opposition politicians and expressed little grief, or even recognition, of those killed. He gave the impression that he welcomed the controversy, thunderous: "The more they hate me, the more the public in this country rains on me."

Mr. Vaishnav of the Carnegie Endowment said: "This was an incredibly combative speech."

At the same time, Mr. Modi has been trying to act as if, somehow, everything was normal. He went to a meeting on the Ganges river one day and spoke at an investment conference about another. Within his administration, he has expressed confidence that the storm will pass soon. He believes that discontent is simply annoying detractors for how quickly he is moving with policies that previous Indian politicians struggled to carry out.

Although protests have erupted in virtually every state in India, violence has been the most intense, and most people have been killed, in states controlled by Mr. Modi's political party, such as Uttar Pradesh.

In Varanasi, which is in Uttar Pradesh, the Muslim quarter feels under occupation. Life goes on: children fly kites from the rooftops, people fry dumplings in hot pans, half of the markets are open, but everything happens under strong tension entangled in violence.

Countless policemen with riot gear and helmets roam the lanes, with submachine guns in hand. The residents glare at them.

"What would you say to Mr. Modi?" Said Vakil Ahmed, whose son was trampled last week. "I would ask: Why are these atrocities doing to us?"

In the coming weeks, the protests will probably continue, although with the end-of-the-year vacations from now on, many students will disperse to their home towns, cooling the universities.

To get tens of millions in the streets, other groups will have to join. The most likely would be Dalits and members of other lower castes, who have complained for years about discrimination under Mr. Modi. Some Dalit leaders have attended protests, but this has not yet catalyzed a wave.

