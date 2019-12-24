What to do with Trump's outbreak about World Bank loans to China | world Bank

In recent years, many in the West, especially right-wing populists as the president of the United States. UU. Donald TrumpThey have accused China of trying to have their cake and eat it too. And there is some truth in these charges of opportunism.

By portraying itself as a "developing country," the Asian power has managed to accumulate all the benefits granted to the poorest nations under the current liberal international order. At the same time, however, it has made a commitment to global primacy and has implemented some of the most ambitious development projects on Earth, such as the one billion dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Earlier this month, in response to the World Bank agreeing to continue lending $ 1 billion to $ 1.5 billion a year to China until 2025, Trump asked the multilateral organization to suspend all development assistance from the country. . "Why does the World Bank lend money to China?" tweeted on December 6. "Can this be possible? China has a lot of money, and if they don't, believe it. STOP!"

On the surface, this seems to be a Trumpian expression of US frustration over China's apparent ability to manipulate the US-dominated World Bank. In reality, however, it stands out not only Washington's growing anxiety about the rise of China as a formidable challenger to your global domain, but also the failure of the World Bank to adapt to an increasingly multipolar world, give an equal voice to non-Western powers and recognize China's growing influence on the global economy.

The mercantilism of the 21st century

In the World Trade Organization (WTO), China, the second largest economy in the world and already a high middle-income nation on the way to a high-income status, has stubbornly preserved protectionist barriers normally allowed only for the poorest nations. He has already faced multiple complaints from other nations regarding your abusive business practices, such as imposing restrictions on the exports of rare earth minerals and pouring surplus products in foreign markets.

It refuses to be classified as a more developed nation, despite becoming the world's leading manufacturing center. He has also invoked the state of his developing country tor absolve yourself of solid commitments to reduce emissions during high-risk negotiations on climate change in the last decade.

Many have also accused Beijing, the world largest source of greenhouse gases, of sabotaging effectively collective environmental action efforts. Thanks to its huge bonanza of national and global infrastructure, China is pouring every three years more concrete than the United States during the twentieth century.

In addition, Washington and its Western allies accuse China of participating in a total campaign of technological theft, systematic disregard of intellectual property rights and cutting-edge corporate espionage to quickly ascend the scale of development. Faced with such attempts to transfer technology coercively and other forms of abuse, many foreign companies they are leaving China.

The result of this aggressive industrial policy is the rise of China as an important player in smartphone production, artificial intelligence research and cutting-edge military technology in less than a generation. Flushed with confidence and swimming in cash, he has also embarked on a billions of dollars Infrastructure project to create a "modern,quot; Silk Road and change world trade forever.

Make China great again

Given all this, however, the World Bank, the main international organization supposedly dedicated to providing financing, advice and research to developing nations to help their economic development, has not taken any action.

Without a doubt, it has not managed to hold Beijing accountable for its actions that are detrimental to the environment and the global economy. Even more worrying, however, the World Bank has also created the basis for China to resist any future intervention by Refusing to give the country a voice within the organization proportional to its growing economic power and refute the perception that it is a US-dominated organization whose main concern is to protect the interests of the United States and its allies.

Since its founding in 1944, the Washington-based World Bank has always been run by a US citizen. In February this year, despite a long list of eligible candidates from the developing world, the bank once again appointed an American candidate, David Malpass, as its president. More importantly, the institution very poorly represented China's global economic weight, though stubbornly keeping the United States veto voting fee. The World Bank It has a weighted voting system where votes are distributed in proportion to the members' capital subscriptions. The United States has always been the largest shareholder of the World Bank and still owns around 16 percent of your total shares. This allows Washington keep his power to vote veto, despite the dramatic growth of China.

By failing to achieve a proportional voice in the World Bank and other multilateral agencies dominated by the West, such as the IMF, China has already established parallel institutions, such as the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, the New Development Bank and, most ambitiously, the BRI.

Over the past decade, China's overseas development commitments have exceeded combined efforts from the World Bank, the IMF and the Asian Development Bank. The ultimate goal, as an expert put it, seems to be to create a Chinese world order through Chinese credit, technology, industrial standards and labor.

However, China's growing economic influence has caused a violent reaction not only in the West, but also in many developing countries, who fear called "debt trap,quot; under the heavy burden of Chinese credit.

In response, China has promised to emphasize debt sustainability and environmental standards in its projects abroad. During the second BRI summit in Beijing earlier this year, Chinese President Xi Jinping promised to focus on "Build a high-quality, sustainable, risk-resistant infrastructure at a reasonable and inclusive price," which "will help countries to fully utilize their resources."

China has legitimately advocated for a stronger voice in the World Bank and other multilateral institutions, which should embrace the post-American global order. But the Asian power must also respect the basic interests of the beneficiary nations and desist from the opportunistic invocation of its supposed status of "developing country,quot; since it is an undisputed global industrial power

Beijing should accept its new obligations as one of the world's leading industrial nations and sources of development assistance. Both the West and China should contribute together to create a stable and inclusive global order, and The World Bank should give emerging powers greater voting power, even if it marks the end of the United States' anachronistic hegemony.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.