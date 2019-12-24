What role will Turkey play in Libya? The | Libya

By Matilda Coleman
Turkey is considering all kinds of military support for Libya. That includes land, sea and air support, if necessary.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also said he is ready to deploy troops if the internationally recognized government of Libya formally requests help.

The National Agreement Government, or GNA, has been fighting an offensive by rebel forces to overthrow the prime minister Fayez alSarraj since April.

Renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar announced his latest effort to seize the capital, Tripoli, earlier this month.

His forces extended until Wednesday a deadline for the pro-government forces to withdraw.

But will the Ankara movement intensify the conflict or accelerate its end?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Sami el-Atrash – lawyer and political activist

Yusuf Alabarda – specialist in international security and politics and retired colonel of the Turkish armed forces

Noufal Abboud – executive director of the Nordic Center for Conflict Transformation

