Week 17 NFL DFS teams: players with the best value, sleepers for FanDuel, DraftKings, daily fantasy football lineups

Is it week 17 already? This year flew by, and if you've been reviewing this column weekly, thanks for joining us during the trip. If you took a look at the DFS value council last week, you were probably disappointed by Dwayne Haskins' injury (he left before he was kicked out), but our three runners met the value and scored touchdowns (Phillip Lindsay, Adrian Peterson and Myles Gaskin). The tight end Kaden Smith, one of our tight end plays, caught the game's overtime touchdown winner in the game Giants / Redskins (and another earlier in that competition). Let's look at this week's options in DraftKings and FanDuel to find the NFS DFS values ​​for week 17.

NFL DFS Picks Week 17: QB Sleepers, values

Robert Griffin III: Ravens vs. Steelers (DraftKings $ 5,100 | FanDuel $ 7,000)

Since the Ravens achieved the No. 1 spot in the AFC (and a first-round goodbye), coach John Harbaugh has already announced that Lamar Jackson (rest) will not play. That means that Griffin will take its place within the most powerful offensive in the league (even without some key holders). While we haven't seen him during the regular season, he most likely possesses some of the double threat skills Jackson brought to the table. While the Steelers are on a win-win basis and have been a solid defensive unit (especially after acquiring Minkah Fitzpatrick), there are many advantages to this place based on their price.

Brett Hundley: Cardinals in Rams (DraftKings $ 4,500 | FanDuel $ 7,000)

After Kyler Murray (hamstrings) left last week's game against the Seahawks, Hundley intervened and completed 4 of 9 passes for 49 yards and hurried the ball six times for 35 yards. With this price and this clear double threat ability, there is a lot to like, especially since it is essentially a showcase for the rest of the NFL for Hundley, who will face a Rams defense that has just been eliminated from the disputes of the playoffs

Case Keenum: redskins in jeans (DraftKings $ 4,500 | FanDuel $ 6,800)

Although Hundley is the best option and will certainly be chalk, Keenum is in a similar situation. After losing his initial role to Haskins, he saw playtime last week after the rookie suffered a high ankle sprain. While the confrontation is more difficult than Hundley's since the Cowboys are still in playoff dispute, Keenum will seek to show the rest of the NFL that he can still perform at a high level.

Week 17 DraftKings, FanDuel Picks: RB Sleepers, values

Adrian Peterson: Redskins in jeans (DraftKings $ 4,900 | FanDuel $ 6,300)

Peterson not only beat Walter Payton for fourth place on his career's touchdown list, but also scored a touchdown in four consecutive weeks. He is still seeing a solid workload, and there is no reason to expect it to decline, as Washington will seek to spoil the hopes of the Dallas playoffs.

Damien Williams: Chiefs vs. Chargers (DraftKings $ 4,700 | FanDuel $ 6,400)

Williams led the Chiefs' backfield in week 16 and ran 16 times for 65 yards. He added 27 more yards in three receptions (with a touchdown). LeSean McCoy was inactive for that competition, but Williams' participation could be indicative of how Andy Reid will use his back squad to reach the playoffs. If that is the case, expect a similar allocation of touches for Williams this week with what would be a great discount.

De’Lance Turner: Dolphins at Patriots (DraftKings $ 3,300 | FanDuel $ 4,500)

This is a deep dream (obviously). Since Myles Gaskin (ankle) left the last game, Turner intervened and received four carries for six yards. Although that's not exactly encouraging, the second year outside Alcorn State played in four games for the Ravens last season and it might be worth checking out in Week 17, especially since the Dolphins have probably surpassed the idea of ​​including Patrick Laird in his long-term plans.

FanDuel, DraftKings Picks Week 17: WR sleepers, values

JuJu Smith-Schuster: Steelers at Ravens (DraftKings $ 5,500 | FanDuel $ 5,900)

After posting another failure (two catches for 22 yards) last week, no one will be in the Steelers' number 1 spot, especially against the Ravens and with Duck Hodges throwing the ball. However, with his hopes of playoffs still alive, Pittsburgh needs a great game from him. As seen in the past, JuJu has a potential for slate breaking based on his overall talent.

Hunter Renfrow: Raiders at Broncos (DraftKings $ 4,500 | FanDuel $ 6,000)

Renfrow comes from the best game of his rookie season in which he caught seven passes for 107 yards and a touchdown. The most encouraging sign of that exit was that he played only 46% of the snapshots. It would not be a surprise if that number rises dramatically this week, and if it does, it could have a repeated performance.

Alex Erickson: Bengals vs. Browns (DraftKings $ 3,600 | FanDuel $ 5,100)

Last week, due to injuries in his position, Erickson received nine goals and caught six of them for 55 yards. At this price, sign up!

Week 17 NFL DFS selections: TE sleepers, values

Kaden Smith: Giants vs. Eagles (DraftKings $ 3,700 | FanDuel $ 5,300)

Smith caught two touchdowns and turned his eight goals into six receptions and 35 yards in last week's overtime victory against the Redskins. As noted last week, his production with Daniel Jones at the center has been clear due to the chemistry between the two, and will be in another solid place to produce against Philly's exploitable defense.

Tyler Eifert: Bengals vs. Browns (DraftKings $ 3,400 | FanDuel $ 4,700)

Eifert caught a heroic touchdown when time expired in regulation in his last game against the Dolphins, but the most important thing is that he looks healthy. Dalton should be targeted by him due to injuries in the Cincinnati catcher position.

Week 17 NFL DFS values: sleepers D / ST

Arizona D / ST: Cardinals in Rams (DraftKings $ 2,400 | FanDuel $ 3,400)

Since there is so much variability when it comes to selecting defenses, why not take a shot at the Cardinals' defense against a Rams offense that has just been eliminated from the playoff dispute? Arizona filed against Russell Wilson and company last week.

Pittsburgh D / ST: Steelers at Ravens (DraftKings $ 3,000 | FanDuel $ 3,500)

As noted above, Robert Griffin III is starting for Lamar Jackson, and key holders will face the Steelers. Since Pittsburgh is in the winning mode to keep its playoff hopes alive, its defense becomes a strong option due to its ability to force catches and turnovers.