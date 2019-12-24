Weapons and drugs found in a private jet with Lil Wayne on board!

On Monday, there were reports that a private plane in which rapper Lil Wayne was traveling while the feds were searching for it, now it seems that when the feds searched the plane, weapons and drugs were discovered.

According to the Miami Herald, Miami-Dade police received a suggestion about the possible transportation of weapons and marijuana on Wayne's plane, and then alerted federal authorities so they could obtain a search warrant to inspect the plane at the Airport. Miami-Opa Locka executive, according to sources. said.

Authorities say that during the search, investigators found cocaine and a gun.

No immediate charges were filed, police sources said, and Wayne was authorized to leave the airport shortly after. He was one of several passengers on the plane, and the police did not say to whom the items they discovered belonged.

This search comes only weeks after Juice Wrld died after consuming pills while checking in at a Chicago airport. That time, it was the pilot who alerted the feds to illegal items on board.