Weapons and drugs found in a private jet with Lil Wayne on board!

On Monday, there were reports that a private plane in which rapper Lil Wayne was traveling while the feds were searching for it, now it seems that when the feds searched the plane, weapons and drugs were discovered.

According to the Miami Herald, Miami-Dade police received a suggestion about the possible transportation of weapons and marijuana on Wayne's plane, and then alerted federal authorities so they could obtain a search warrant to inspect the plane at the Airport. Miami-Opa Locka executive, according to sources. said.

