Watch Kelly Ripa Zipline through the Las Vegas Strip

They are saying goodbye to New York!

Kelly Ripa Y Ryan Seacrest He packed up and went on a trip to his show Live with Kelly and Ryanand E! News has all the exclusive details. The dynamic duo traveled to Las Vegas to get a fairly extreme daytime content. The two new shows will show Ryan and Kelly at the Paris Theater in Paris Las Vegas and will air on Thursday, December 26 and Friday, December 27.

Both Kelly and Ryan decided to experience the beauty of the city in different ways. Kelly made a zip line across the Las Vegas strip, while Ryan opted for a more practical activity of crushing cars with heavy machinery. It is not exactly the usual image of a relaxing holiday, but it was nevertheless entertaining.

The couple is known for their fun pranks both in the studio and on the road, so these new episodes will surely show them in all their funny and crazy glory.