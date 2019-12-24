Watch Kelly Ripa Zipline through the Las Vegas Strip

They are saying goodbye to New York!
Kelly Ripa Y Ryan Seacrest He packed up and went on a trip to his show Live with Kelly and Ryanand E! News has all the exclusive details. The dynamic duo traveled to Las Vegas to get a fairly extreme daytime content. The two new shows will show Ryan and Kelly at the Paris Theater in Paris Las Vegas and will air on Thursday, December 26 and Friday, December 27.
Both Kelly and Ryan decided to experience the beauty of the city in different ways. Kelly made a zip line across the Las Vegas strip, while Ryan opted for a more practical activity of crushing cars with heavy machinery. It is not exactly the usual image of a relaxing holiday, but it was nevertheless entertaining.
The couple is known for their fun pranks both in the studio and on the road, so these new episodes will surely show them in all their funny and crazy glory.
In addition, some famous special guests will appear on the show. In the Thursday night episode, Shania twain He will sit down to talk about his residence in Las Vegas. Then Ryan will take some staff members on a tour of some of his favorite Las Vegas restaurants.
On Friday, Cristina Aguilera He will join them to talk about his own residence in Las Vegas, and there will be a special performance by the Blue man group. Not to mention, the legendary Carrot top He will perform stand-up for excited crowds. Would not be Live with Kelly and Ryan Yes Steve Patterson Y Michael Gelman He did not appear to see the city with cameras in tow.
This is the second set of episodes with Kelly and Ryan in Las Vegas, and in case you missed watching the first two episodes in November, they will be broadcast again. The program has scheduled a special encore presentation of the first two Las Vegas broadcasts that will air on Monday, December 30 and Tuesday, December 31.
Live with Kelly and Ryan airing in national syndication, go to KellyandRyan.com to see the time and station.
