Watch Kelly Ripa Zipline through the Las Vegas Strip

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

They are saying goodbye to New York!

Kelly Ripa Y Ryan Seacrest He packed up and went on a trip to his show Live with Kelly and Ryanand E! News has all the exclusive details. The dynamic duo traveled to Las Vegas to get a fairly extreme daytime content. The two new shows will show Ryan and Kelly at the Paris Theater in Paris Las Vegas and will air on Thursday, December 26 and Friday, December 27.

Both Kelly and Ryan decided to experience the beauty of the city in different ways. Kelly made a zip line across the Las Vegas strip, while Ryan opted for a more practical activity of crushing cars with heavy machinery. It is not exactly the usual image of a relaxing holiday, but it was nevertheless entertaining.

The couple is known for their fun pranks both in the studio and on the road, so these new episodes will surely show them in all their funny and crazy glory.

In addition, some famous special guests will appear on the show. In the Thursday night episode, Shania twain He will sit down to talk about his residence in Las Vegas. Then Ryan will take some staff members on a tour of some of his favorite Las Vegas restaurants.

On Friday, Cristina Aguilera He will join them to talk about his own residence in Las Vegas, and there will be a special performance by the Blue man group. Not to mention, the legendary Carrot top He will perform stand-up for excited crowds. Would not be Live with Kelly and Ryan Yes Steve Patterson Y Michael Gelman He did not appear to see the city with cameras in tow.

This is the second set of episodes with Kelly and Ryan in Las Vegas, and in case you missed watching the first two episodes in November, they will be broadcast again. The program has scheduled a special encore presentation of the first two Las Vegas broadcasts that will air on Monday, December 30 and Tuesday, December 31.

Live with Kelly and Ryan airing in national syndication, go to KellyandRyan.com to see the time and station.

ME! News returns Monday morning, January 6 at 7 a.m.

Recent Articles

Stars celebrating Christmas Eve 2019 – Photos – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more

How similar are you and Billie Eilish?

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Proof: How similar are you and Billie Eilish?...
Read more

DraftKings Picks Week 17: NFL DFS alignment tips for GPP tournaments

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
The FitzStack hit us last week and it was glorious, as our Dolphins trio left. However, a couple of failures...
Read more

Japan fell by 500,000 people in 2019, as births fall to the lowest figure since 1874

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
Japan has 512,000 fewer people this year than last year, according to an estimate published Tuesday by the country's welfare ministry. That is a...
Read more

What new Harry Styles song should you listen to?

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Test: What new Harry Styles song should you listen to?...
Read more
©