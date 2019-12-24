Wack 100: & # 39; Tekashi 6ix9ine was not wrong to the snitch !! & # 39;

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Wack 100 continues his series of unpopular opinions while sitting down for an interview in which he claimed that Tekashi 6ix9ine was not wrong to speak.

"6ix9ine will leave, he will move to Europe, he will be a bigger transmission artist than before he left. This is what will happen to him, and in defense of 6ix9ine, 6ix9ine did nothing wrong," he told Hollywood Unlocked, Jason Lee .

