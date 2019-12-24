Wack 100: & # 39; Tekashi 6ix9ine was not wrong to the snitch !! & # 39;

Wack 100 continues his series of unpopular opinions while sitting down for an interview in which he claimed that Tekashi 6ix9ine was not wrong to speak.

"6ix9ine will leave, he will move to Europe, he will be a bigger transmission artist than before he left. This is what will happen to him, and in defense of 6ix9ine, 6ix9ine did nothing wrong," he told Hollywood Unlocked, Jason Lee .

Wack's defense is that Tekashi is not really from the streets, so it cannot be maintained under street standards.

Tekashi was sentenced to 24 months in prison last week, after cooperating with the feds to take down several members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. He also received 300 hours of community service, a $ 35,000 fine, and must attend a mental health program after his release.

He is expected to leave prison before the end of 2020.