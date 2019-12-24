Utah Jazz acquires Jordan Clarkson of Cleveland Cavaliers | NBA News

Cleveland agreed to change guard Jordan Clarkson to Utah for guard Dante Exum and two second-round picks, league sources told Adrian Wojnarowski of EPSN on Monday.

Clarkson averaged 14.6 points in 29 games from the bank for the Cavaliers this season.

The 27-year-old has a career average of 14.7 points per game in more than five NBA seasons with Los Angeles Lakers (2014-18) and Cavaliers (2018-19). He is a 33.8 percent career shooter from a three-point range.

Utah is 18-12 years old after losing the game Monday night in Miami.

Exum has played just 83 minutes for Jazz this season, averaging 2.2 points in 11 games.

The 24-year-old stormed the NBA with the Jazz after being the fifth overall pick in the 2014 draft, but has been plagued with injuries, including a torn ACL that annihilated his 2015-16 season, and averaged only 5.7 points in 215 career games (68 starts).

The Cavaliers, who won 121-118 against Atlanta on Monday, will receive a 2022 second round pick (through San Antonio) and a 2023 second round (through Golden State), according to Wojnarowski.

Cleveland will also collect wage relief in the swap, creating a $ 3.83 million commercial exception and raising its projected salary cap space to more than $ 28 million for free agency, according to ESPN.

