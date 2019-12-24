Tyler, the creator talks about his fans booing Drake

Rapper Tyler, The Creator, has talked about the time his fans booed Drake off stage after he tried to replace Frank Ocean.

Tyler stopped at Kerwin Frost Talks, where he talked about the failed performance of Drake's Camp Flog Gnaw.

"Everyone thought Frank was going to be there, but I never said I was or implied or anything," he recalled. "Drake came out and a couple of people were angry. Everyone is having a good time, but there were some people in the front who just weren't fucking."

He continued:

"And then, when that happened, and these muthaf * ckas is like & # 39; F * ck you! & # 39; … It's like a reflection of me for Aubrey. It's like coming to my house, and then My children start urinating on your leg, and then you start looking at me like & # 39; Dawg, make your kids fuck, brother! & # 39; But it's their fault that they thought what they thought. "

After the incident, Tyler turned to Twitter to scold his fans for reacting that way to Drake. Drake joked about everything, saying he had signed a ten-year contract to perform at the festival.