Tyler, the creator talks about his fans booing Drake

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Rapper Tyler, The Creator, has talked about the time his fans booed Drake off stage after he tried to replace Frank Ocean.

Tyler stopped at Kerwin Frost Talks, where he talked about the failed performance of Drake's Camp Flog Gnaw.

"Everyone thought Frank was going to be there, but I never said I was or implied or anything," he recalled. "Drake came out and a couple of people were angry. Everyone is having a good time, but there were some people in the front who just weren't fucking."

Recent Articles

Fantasy team of the week: Danny Ings stars alongside Watford inclusions | Soccer news

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

No Christmas miracle in Lebanon as the economic crisis deepens | Lebanon News

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
Beirut, Lebanon - Atta Issaoui cannot pay Christmas gifts for his children this year, much less buy a tree. "We want to participate in this...
Read more

NFL teams, predictions against the spread for week 17: 49ers beat Seahawks; The giants disturb the eagles; Packers punish lions

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Last week was a solid week of recovery for the NFL forecasts of Sporting News. Now is the time to...
Read more

Turkey pressures Russia for a new truce in Syrian Idlib: Official | news from Syria

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
Turkey said Tuesday it was talking to Russia with the aim of reaching a new ceasefire after further bombing in the Idlib province in...
Read more

LOOK: Sky Sports News in 60 seconds | Soccer news

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more
©