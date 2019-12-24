Turkey pressures Russia for a new truce in Syrian Idlib: Official | news from Syria

Turkey said Tuesday it was talking to Russia with the aim of reaching a new ceasefire after further bombing in the Idlib province in northwestern Syria.

"We are closely following the process to end the attacks, and these attacks should immediately end and be implemented under a new ceasefire," Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said at a televised press conference. "This is our main expectation of the Russian side."

A Turkish delegation, headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal, traveled to Moscow on Monday to discuss events in Libya and Syria, while thousands of civilians began moving to Turkey due to attacks by the Russian and Syrian army.

Speaking in Ankara after a cabinet meeting, Kalin said Ankara had asked Russia to set a ceasefire in the region.

Plus:

The Idlib region has seen an increase in violence in recent days as Syrian government forces supported by Russian airstrikes have launched a new assault to capture one of the largest urban centers in the area.

The government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has repeatedly promised to recover the area, and the bombing has continued despite a ceasefire announced in August.

The United Nations estimates that some 60,000 people have fled the area, heading south, after the bombings intensified earlier this month. Thousands more have fled further north towards the Turkish border in recent days.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly said that Ankara cannot handle a new flow of refugees alone.

Russia blamed for attack

On Tuesday, at least eight people, including five children, were killed when the missiles reached a school in northwestern Syria that housed displaced civilians.

The activists blamed Russia, al-Assad's main ally in the war, for the missile attack that hit the village school in Jobas. Five children and a woman were among the dead, according to the monitor based in Britain. Syrian Human Rights Observatory. Local journalists also reported the same death toll.

Opposition activists say that more than 40 villages and villages are now under government control in southern Idlib.

Idlib is home to some three million people, including many displaced by years of violence in other parts of Syria.

Syrian troops have been pushing towards the city of Maarat al-Numan, controlled by the rebels, which is located on a road that connects the capital, Damascus, with the northern city of Aleppo, the largest in Syria.

Al-Assad forces seem determined to eventually reopen the strategic road, which has been closed by the rebels since 2012.