Trump: United States ready to deal with any "Christmas gift,quot; from North Korea | Trump News

The president of the United States, Donald Trump have He rejected the warning of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un of a "Christmas gift," saying that Washington "would treat him very successfully,quot; and that perhaps it would be a "good gift."

"We will discover what the surprise is and treat it with great success," Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort on Tuesday. "We'll see what happens."

"Maybe it's a good gift," he joked. "Maybe it's a gift where he sends me a beautiful vase."

Plus:

North Korea has set a year-end deadline for the United States to change what it says is a policy of hostility amid a stalemate in efforts to advance the promise to end North Korea's nuclear program and establish a lasting peace Pyongyang warned the United States last week about a "Christmas gift "as the deadline approaches.

Kim and Trump have met three times since June 2018, but there has been no substantial progress in the dialogue and the Pyongyang government has demanded that international sanctions be lifted first.

Last week, North Korean state media said the United States "pay dearly"for questioning Pyongyang's human rights record and that Washington's,quot; malicious words "would only aggravate tensions on the Korean peninsula.

The United States envoy for North Korea, Stephen Biegun, visited South Korea and China Last week, he made a public and direct call to North Korea to return to the negotiating table.

The solitary state has conducted several nuclear and ballistic missile tests in the past, confronting US policies towards the East Asian country.