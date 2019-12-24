Toya Johnson shares a photo of her family: see her father and brothers here

Toya Johnson made his fans happy when he shared a photo of his brothers and his father on social media. Check out the photo below.

‘I love this picture of my brothers and my father. #family ❤️ ’Toya captioned his post.

Someone said: "There is a resemblance between you and your brother in the white sweatshirt," and another follower posted this: "You changed your name!" I thought, who is Toya Johnson? Hahaha Are you changing it to Rushing after you get married? "

A follower said: "Your genes are strong @toyajohnson you all like alike," and another fan posted this: "Aww, damn brothers, but it was something about Rudy."

Someone else wrote: www Awww family love! Merry Christmas to you and your family !! ❤️ @toyajohnson ’

Another follower wrote: ‘The one in the white sweatshirt looks like Rudy (r.i.p) @toyajohnson,” and a fan said: “Blessings and love ❤️ @toyajohnson family so beautiful and blessed ❤️’

A follower also praised Toya's family: ‘You have a beautiful family on both sides. These are some good men. "

Toya Johnson shared a couple of new photos in which she looks divine along with her best friend at the mayor's dance.

Toya changed his social media name from Toya Wright to Antonia "Toya,quot; Johnson not long ago, and fans appreciated this move. They can't wait for her to become Mrs. Rushing.



