Too Short rape accuser cancels his claim

In a previous lawsuit, Teana Louis claimed that the rapper of & # 39; Ghetto & # 39; He sexually assaulted her multiple times in Los Angeles between June and October 2016.

Rapper Too shortThe rape accuser has dropped her lawsuit against him.

In his lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, the plaintiff accused Too Short of forcing on her, demanding oral and vaginal sex and sodomy. He claimed that his accusations amounted to an attempted extortion.

In new court documents, also obtained by TMZ, Louis has canceled the lawsuit.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney investigated the allegations but rejected the case and insisted that there was insufficient evidence against Too Short to suggest that the sexual relationship was not agreed.