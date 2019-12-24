Tiny Harris shares photos of her husband, T.I., and joins all her children on family vacations while her daughter Deyjah Harris presents new tattoos and an avant-garde look

It was a family affair for the Harris clan, which in fact has a festive spirit. Through social networks, Tiny Harris shared tons of photos of her clan, including T.I. and his daughter, Heiress Harris, having a great time at Disney World.

The couple was also accompanied by their children, King and Major, along with several cousins ​​and nieces and a great retinue. TIP. He seemed delighted to take the little heiress.

As for the little Xscape singer, she was seen stroking the back of T.I.P. and holding it tightly by the hand.

Tiny wrote some love legends about the family trip.

She explained: “I had an amazing time a second year at Disney World with my family and friends for an early Christmas vacation. True love in all these pix! First, of many trips with Max, our lil #Cap, he is something special and, of course, we were not neglecting @bellatheglitterqueen @chezdaking that we got you! I missed the rest of my family out there … we were deep in the city! 🙏🏽👑🥰 Thx @waltdisneyworld #HappyHolidaysFromOurFamily ”

A fan said: "T. I stop like gas! He has been eating every vacation! 😂😂😂 I love you all, family, first! How exciting is this! 💌✨🌟✨🌟✨. children are 😴 haha ​​.. 😘.😘 .. They must have had a fun time with the family! ❤️🌹.😘 ”

Another sponsor declared: “Merry Christmas to all of you! You two have set a great example that EVERYONE can make it work if both are willing to try! Thanks guys. 💖💖 "

This follower said: “Everyone looks great and they seem to be having a great time. I can wait to take my children. These photos are amazing, you have a wonderful family Merry Christmas and a happy new year ♥ ️❤️❤️ I hope you have a good holiday Mrs. Harris God bless you all ♥ ️💕 you are a true inspiration to me thank you for sharing your wonderful family ♥ ️💕. Love your whole family❤️ Many more blessings to you and you are beautiful & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Apparently, it seems that Tiny is living her imperfect love with T.I.P. without any problem after his interview with Jada Pinkett Smith, where he talked about his infidelities and why he filed for divorce.

The sweet photos arrive weeks after T.I. he humiliated his daughter, Deyjah Harris, when talking about her virginity.

Deyjah returns to social networks with new hair and massive tattoos.



