This is how Sudeep joined Dabangg 3

Dabangg 3 by Salman Khan is on his way to joining the Rs. 100 crore club. With the movie, Salman Khan returns as Chulbul Pandey and also brings back the character's sense of humor. Another exciting part of the movie is that it had South Sudeep superstar playing the role of antagonist.

Today, in an interview with an online portal, Sudeep made an interesting revelation about how he joined the movie. The actor said: "I accepted Dabangg 3 just because it's Salman's movie. I don't think he will accept the role of being a total bad guy again. I played as an antagonist in Makkhi but he wasn't a villain altogether. It's not that I don't like to play to a villain, I need a reason to play a villain. You cannot underestimate the role of a villain because without the character of that villain a hero does not become a hero. Good people should stand out, whether you carry mythology or history everywhere where there is a hero because of a villain. ”

Dabangg 3 released on December 20 on 1300 screens. The film has also been dubbed in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu to attract a wider audience.