The Worlds End team will consider future plans | Racing news

By Lisa Witt
Sports

Last update: 12/24/19 12:46 pm

Adrian Heskin and The Worlds End overcome the last to win the obstacle of Doom Bar Sefton Novices & # 39; Hurdle.

Connections of The Worlds End will sit in the new year to chart a program for the winner of Marsh Hurdle.

The Worlds End produced tremendously in-game performance to get back up and deny L & # 39; Ami Serge, after running to the penultimate in the three-mile Grade One show.

Coach Tom George reports that the eight-year-old boy took those efforts at Ascot on Saturday calmly.

"It went very well, he didn't lose much weight," said the Cotswolds coach.

"It seemed to have gotten a little in the sleeve at the end. It was good."

"There is no reason why we cannot continue. I will talk to the owners and make a plan."

Recent Articles

Kim and Kanye give away North Michael Jackson's jacket for Christmas

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
northwest It will sound in 2020 with a piece of pop history.Kim Kardashian Y Kanye west they gave away their 6-year-old daughter, the eldest...
Read more

Taylor Swift too bright for & # 39; Les Miserables & # 39 ;, says the director

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
WennTom Hooper says that the singer of & # 39; Look what you make me do & # 39; did not get the...
Read more

Miley Cyrus finally files for divorce from Liam Hemsworth

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
InstagramThe former actress of & # 39; Hannah Montana & # 39; celebrates Christmas by having her lawyer present the necessary documents in court...
Read more

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West give away the jacket of North Michael Jackson – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more

Sweet Christmas Eve surprise – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more
©