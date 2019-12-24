The Worlds End team will consider future plans | Racing news





Adrian Heskin and The Worlds End overcome the last to win the obstacle of Doom Bar Sefton Novices & # 39; Hurdle.

Connections of The Worlds End will sit in the new year to chart a program for the winner of Marsh Hurdle.

The Worlds End produced tremendously in-game performance to get back up and deny L & # 39; Ami Serge, after running to the penultimate in the three-mile Grade One show.

Coach Tom George reports that the eight-year-old boy took those efforts at Ascot on Saturday calmly.

"It went very well, he didn't lose much weight," said the Cotswolds coach.

"It seemed to have gotten a little in the sleeve at the end. It was good."

"There is no reason why we cannot continue. I will talk to the owners and make a plan."