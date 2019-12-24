The U.S. Navy UU. Grants a contract to Raytheon for the Zumwalt-class destroyer software update – Defense Blog

Raytheon Co., Tewksbury, Massachusetts received a contract modification from the US Navy. UU. For $ 16 million for the Zumwalt-class destroyer software update, according to the U.S. Department of Defense. UU.

The modification of the $ 16 million contract will be used to acquire, assemble and install hardware and software updates for the DDG 1000 ship class combat systems.

Work will be done in Portsmouth, Rhode Island (83%), San Diego, California (10%) and Tewksbury, Massachusetts (7%), and is expected to be completed by June 2021.

The Zumwalt-class destroyer is capable of carrying out critical maritime missions of deterrence and power projection and create complexity in the battle space for adversaries with their abilities to operate both near the coast and in the open sea.

Zumwalt is 100 feet longer and 13 feet wider than the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer at 610 feet long, providing the space required to execute a wider range of surface, underwater and aviation missions.

Zumwalt is under the operational control of the 3rd U.S. fleet. UU. The Third Fleet leads the naval forces in the Pacific and provides the realistic and relevant training necessary for an effective global Navy. Third Fleet coordinates with the U.S. Seventh Fleet. UU. To plan and execute missions based on their complementary strengths to promote continued peace, security and stability throughout the Pacific theater of operations.

