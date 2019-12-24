The U.S. Navy UU. Awards Raytheon a $ 112 million miniature air launch contract – Defense Blog

By Matilda Coleman
Raytheon Company received a contract from the US Navy. UU. For the airborne miniature lure – Marina, as announced by the US Department of Defense. UU. December 20, 2019.

The MALD lure is an air launch flight vehicle that looks like American planes or allies of enemy integrated air defense systems.

Raytheon Missile Systems in Tucson, Arizona, receives a modification of $ 112,267,649 to a previously awarded cost plus incentive contract. This modification provides non-recurring engineering support throughout the engineering and manufacturing development phase, as well as through the integration of the payload and the transition to production for the MALD-N.

The work will be done in Tucson (65%); and Goleta, California (35%), and is expected to be completed by September 2022. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

