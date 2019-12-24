The U.S. Missile Defense Agency UU. Grants Raytheon the modification of the $ 1B SM-3 missile contract – Defense Blog

The American defense company Raytheon received a $ 1 billion contract modification for Standard Missile-3 Block IIA.

The modification of the previously granted contract provides the definition of the indefinite contractual action (UCA) SM-3 Block IIA tax previously granted under the contract line items (CLIN) 0014 and 0015 for the complete rounds of US and foreign military sales (FMS) (AUR production) with a total value of $ 650,638,397; will grant the AUR tax SM-3 Block IIA of the USA. UU. and 2019 FMS under CLIN 0016 and 0017 for a total value of $ 590,322,857; and set CLIN option 0018 and 0019 for fiscal production 2020 SM-3 Block IIA U.S. and FMS AUR for a total value of $ 435,978,438.

Under this modification, the contractor will provide the management, material and services associated with the acquisition, manufacture and assembly for a total of 62 AUR SM-3 Block IIA, including all options. This modification increases the total cumulative nominal value of the contract by $ 1,022,573,692 from $ 1,467,045,869 to $ 2,489,619,561. The Missile Defense Agency, Dahlgren, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

The SM-3 Block IIA is being cooperatively developed by the United States and Japan to defeat medium and intermediate range ballistic missiles. The SM-3 Block IIA interceptor operates as part of the Aegis ballistic missile defense system and can be launched from ships equipped with Aegis or Aegis land sites.

Use a kinetic warhead to hit the target, the so-called hit-to-kill approach.

The first successful test of the Block IIA variant occurred in 2015, but the most recent tests have been unpredictable.

The variant of Block IIA is also the centerpiece of the European missile defense system. It will be deployed on land in Poland to complete Phase 3 of the European phased adaptive approach.