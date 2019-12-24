The star of & # 39; Twilight & # 39; Rob Pattinson: & # 39; I really know how to act! & # 39;

Robert Pattinson, the actor who rose to fame playing Edward Cullen in the iconic vampire movie, Twilight, has claimed he doesn't know how to act.

"I only know how to interpret scenes, in three ways," Pattinson told The Observer. "I'm nervous for every movie."

Pattinson, who was recently selected to play Batman, also starred in several Harry Potter movies.

"If I am doing a scene and I see that the other actor expects me to do it the way I am doing it, if I can see that he has not surprised them, I immediately feel stupid," he shared. .

"Because I really don't know how to act, I somehow wanted to make it happen, and one of the ways I always thought it is a little easier is if you shake your physical state just before the action," he told the publication . "You end up entering a scene with a different feeling."