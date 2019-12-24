The star of & # 39; Twilight & # 39; Rob Pattinson: & # 39; I really know how to act! & # 39;

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Robert Pattinson, the actor who rose to fame playing Edward Cullen in the iconic vampire movie, Twilight, has claimed he doesn't know how to act.

"I only know how to interpret scenes, in three ways," Pattinson told The Observer. "I'm nervous for every movie."

Pattinson, who was recently selected to play Batman, also starred in several Harry Potter movies.

